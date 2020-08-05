Global  
 

Lebanon PM: People of Beirut have a ‘right’ to be furious
Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:39s - Published
Lebanon's Prime Minister has told ITV News the people of Beirut have a "right" to be furious after the huge explosion which killed dozens and injured many thousands more.

In his first interview since the deadly blast on Tuesday, Hassan Diab said people also had a right to be angry with politicians for what he called three decades of corruption in the country.

