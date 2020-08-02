Lampard stays positive despite Champions League exit

Mandatory credit: UEFA Manager Frank Lampard speaks with the media afterChelsea were eliminated from the Champions League in a 4-1 humbling at BayernMunich.

Champions League match preview: Bayern Munich v Chelsea Chelsea face an impossible task as they try an overturn a 3-0 deficit from theChampions League last 16 first leg at Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich. TheBlues face a free-scoring Munich side who thrashed Tottenham 7-2 earlier inthe campaign.

Juventus sacked coach Maurizio Sarri on Saturday after the Italian club's Champions League last 16 exit to Lyon. Despite Cristiano Ronaldo's double in a 2-1 home..

Goals from Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez help Barcelona see off Napoli and set up a Champions League quarter-final against Bayern Munich.

Frank Lampard hopeful Willian will sign contract extension at Chelsea Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard says he does not know where Willian's futurelies but is hopeful that the Brazil forward signs an extension with the club.

Bayern Munich will meet Barcelona in the Champions League quarter-finals as Chelsea suffer a crushing 7-1 aggregate defeat.