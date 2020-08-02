Lampard stays positive despite Champions League exit

|
Frank Lampard English association football player and manager
Bayern Munich 4-1 Chelsea: Frank Lampard's side lose 7-1 on aggregateBayern Munich will meet Barcelona in the Champions League quarter-finals as Chelsea suffer a crushing 7-1 aggregate defeat.
BBC News
Frank Lampard says no hard feelings towards Willian as he edges towards departure
Frank Lampard hopeful Willian will sign contract extension at Chelsea
UEFA Champions League European association football tournament
Barcelona 3-1 Napoli: Messi and Suarez help Barca win 4-2 on aggregateGoals from Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez help Barcelona see off Napoli and set up a Champions League quarter-final against Bayern Munich.
BBC News
Juventus sack Sarri after Champions League exit
Chelsea F.C. Association football club in London, England
Maurizio Sarri sacked after Juventus's Champions League exitJuventus sacked coach Maurizio Sarri on Saturday after the Italian club's Champions League last 16 exit to Lyon. Despite Cristiano Ronaldo's double in a 2-1 home..
WorldNews
Champions League match preview: Bayern Munich v Chelsea
