Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Lampard stays positive despite Champions League exit
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:58s - Published
Lampard stays positive despite Champions League exit

Lampard stays positive despite Champions League exit

Mandatory credit: UEFA Manager Frank Lampard speaks with the media afterChelsea were eliminated from the Champions League in a 4-1 humbling at BayernMunich.

The loss consigned Chelsea to a 7-1 aggregate defeat,

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Frank Lampard Frank Lampard English association football player and manager

Bayern Munich 4-1 Chelsea: Frank Lampard's side lose 7-1 on aggregate

 Bayern Munich will meet Barcelona in the Champions League quarter-finals as Chelsea suffer a crushing 7-1 aggregate defeat.
BBC News
Frank Lampard says no hard feelings towards Willian as he edges towards departure [Video]

Frank Lampard says no hard feelings towards Willian as he edges towards departure

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard says he has only good will towards Willianwho looks set to leave Stamford Bridge.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:39Published
Frank Lampard hopeful Willian will sign contract extension at Chelsea [Video]

Frank Lampard hopeful Willian will sign contract extension at Chelsea

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard says he does not know where Willian's futurelies but is hopeful that the Brazil forward signs an extension with the club.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:36Published

UEFA Champions League UEFA Champions League European association football tournament

Barcelona 3-1 Napoli: Messi and Suarez help Barca win 4-2 on aggregate

 Goals from Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez help Barcelona see off Napoli and set up a Champions League quarter-final against Bayern Munich.
BBC News
Juventus sack Sarri after Champions League exit [Video]

Juventus sack Sarri after Champions League exit

Serie A club Juventus sack coach Maurizio Sarri after one season in charge, following the team's elimination from the Champions League.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 05:37Published

Chelsea F.C. Chelsea F.C. Association football club in London, England

Maurizio Sarri sacked after Juventus's Champions League exit

 Juventus sacked coach Maurizio Sarri on Saturday after the Italian club's Champions League last 16 exit to Lyon. Despite Cristiano Ronaldo's double in a 2-1 home..
WorldNews
Champions League match preview: Bayern Munich v Chelsea [Video]

Champions League match preview: Bayern Munich v Chelsea

Chelsea face an impossible task as they try an overturn a 3-0 deficit from theChampions League last 16 first leg at Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich. TheBlues face a free-scoring Munich side who thrashed Tottenham 7-2 earlier inthe campaign.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:27Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

A statement victory from City but Guardiola keeps his cool [Video]

A statement victory from City but Guardiola keeps his cool

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City moves past Real Madrid and into the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 02:12Published
Chelsea's Kante ruled fit against Bayern-Lampard [Video]

Chelsea's Kante ruled fit against Bayern-Lampard

Chelsea's N'Golo Kante ruled fit for Champions League Round of 16 second leg at Bayern Munich as the Blues struggle with injuries.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 03:01Published
Chelsea train ahead of Bayern clash [Video]

Chelsea train ahead of Bayern clash

Chelsea make final preparations at their Cobham training ahead of their trip to Germany to play Bayern Munich in the Champions League last-16.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 03:55Published