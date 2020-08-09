Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Number Of Coronavirus Cases In U.S. Passes 5 Million

Video Credit: WLNY CBS NY - Duration: 01:44s - Published
Number Of Coronavirus Cases In U.S. Passes 5 Million

Number Of Coronavirus Cases In U.S. Passes 5 Million

President Trump is under fire for how he is handling negotiations on a new round of stimulus payouts.

CBS News' Tom Hanson reports

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

US passes 5 million coronavirus cases

US passes 5 million coronavirus cases Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge As school districts across the country struggle to figure...
The Verge - Published Also reported by •NewsdayWorldNewsInvezz


US COVID-19 Infections Cross 5 Million

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States crossed 5 million Sunday. One...
RTTNews - Published

Coronavirus cases top 5 million in United States

The confirmed number of coronavirus cases in the US has reached 5 million, according to the tally...
Belfast Telegraph - Published Also reported by •New Zealand HeraldDenver PostCBS NewsBangkok Post



Tweets about this

LCSTORM2

LCSTORM RT @forwardarc: US has the highest number of cases & the highest number of deaths in the world. @realDonaldTrump is responsible & should… 3 hours ago

NoNext_Question

No Next Question Issuance of passes has been stopped by Home Ministry to vehicles in order to minimize the movement of the people, a… https://t.co/a9YR4bn0du 6 hours ago

coralangs

carol RT @PaulPaul49: Italy infections jump 38% in a day as Japan confirms record number of new cases – as it happened https://t.co/2NgwhyMXyH 10 hours ago

PaulPaul49

Paul Traynor Bsc Italy infections jump 38% in a day as Japan confirms record number of new cases – as it happened https://t.co/2NgwhyMXyH 11 hours ago

MadonnaLoveDale

Dale Crites RT @myfox8: CORONAVIRUS IN NC: In North Carolina, about 1,122 people are currently hospitalized with the coronavirus. The cumulative number… 20 hours ago

myfox8

FOX8 WGHP CORONAVIRUS IN NC: In North Carolina, about 1,122 people are currently hospitalized with the coronavirus. The cumul… https://t.co/x5NZcjaX2l 1 day ago

burcham_don

Don Burcham RT @chicagotribune: As the number of confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide passes 20 million, more than half of all cases come from the Uni… 1 day ago

chicagotribune

Chicago Tribune As the number of confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide passes 20 million, more than half of all cases come from the… https://t.co/2Khtx58huL 1 day ago


Related videos from verified sources

WHO Seeks $76 Million For Lebanon After Beirut Blast, Concerned About Coronavirus [Video]

WHO Seeks $76 Million For Lebanon After Beirut Blast, Concerned About Coronavirus

The World Health Organization is passing the hat to assist Lebanon after last week's massive explosion in Beirut. HuffPost reports the WHO appealed for $76 million in aid on Wednesday, following the..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:38Published
Coronavirus: India's recovery rate over 70%, over 60 thousand cases in 24 hours | Oneindia News [Video]

Coronavirus: India's recovery rate over 70%, over 60 thousand cases in 24 hours | Oneindia News

As India continues to battle the Coronavirus Pandemic, India has logged 60,963 cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours with 834 deaths, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday morning. The total..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:25Published
COVID-19 Pandemic Officially Crosses 20 Million Cases Worldwide [Video]

COVID-19 Pandemic Officially Crosses 20 Million Cases Worldwide

On Monday night, the world recorded its 20 millionth case of COVID-19.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:04Published