Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai arrested under security law

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai has been arrested on suspicion of collusionwith foreign powers, his aide said, in the highest-profile use yet of thecity's new national security law.

“Jimmy Lai is being arrested for collusionwith foreign powers at this time,” Mark Simon wrote on Twitter.

Hong Kongpolice said seven people had been arrested on suspicion of violating thenational security law, but the statement did not reveal the names of thosearrested.


Jimmy Lai: Hong Kong tycoon found not guilty in intimidation trial

 The court ruled the Hong Kong entrepreneur was not guilty over an incident three years ago.
Pro-democracy media tycoon Jimmy Lai freed on bail amid Hong Kong crackdown [Video]

Pro-democracy media tycoon Jimmy Lai freed on bail amid Hong Kong crackdown

Hong Kong pro-democracy media mogul Jimmy Lai was released on bail over a day after he and other critics of China were rounded up by police as part of a widening crackdown on dissent.View on euronews

Critics accuse Hong Kong of crackdown on press freedom [Video]

Critics accuse Hong Kong of crackdown on press freedom

The arrest of media tycoon Jimmy Lai under controversial national security law is expected to be the beginning of prominent people's targeting.

Hong Kong Media Tycoon First To Be Arrested Under New China Security Law [Video]

Hong Kong Media Tycoon First To Be Arrested Under New China Security Law

CNN reports Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai was arrested early Monday. Lai is known for his support of the city's pro-democracy movement and criticism of China. The arrest comes under the new security law imposed on the city last month by Beijing, which bans "collusion with foreign forces." The Hong Kong Police Force say seven people were arrested, aged 39 to 72. Charges against them include collusion with foreign forces to endanger national security, and conspiracy to commit fraud.

Hong Kong: Anti-China media tycoon Jimmy Lai arrested under contentious law [Video]

Hong Kong: Anti-China media tycoon Jimmy Lai arrested under contentious law

In a controversial move, Jimmy Lai, a media mogul in Hong Kong was arrested reportedly under a new security law. He is the owner of Next Digital Ltd which runs the flagship newspaper, Apple Daily. Police personnel were seen carrying boxes out of Lai's organisation's office. The news organisation has backed pro-democracy protests rocking the city since last year when Beijing tried to enforce a controversial extradition law which critics said was an assault on Hong Kong's autonomy. Large-scale, and sometimes violent, protests have gripped the territory in opposition to an alleged assault on the 'one country, two systems' principle which has ensured that the former British colony enjoys greater personal freedoms than mainland China. Beijing's critics have also slammed the new security law, calling it a tool to crush dissent and protests. It contains punishment for charges like secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces. Lai has reportedly been accused of the last one. Many countries like the United States of America and the United Kingdom have also unequivocally criticised the security law. However, pro-China voices claim that the legislation will help end unrest and bring 'normalcy' back to the city. Watch the full video for more.

2/25: CBSN AM

 Democratic candidates take debate stage in South Carolina; Hong Kong bookseller gets 10 years in jail
India and China are squaring off in the Himalayas again. How worried should we be?

 Hong Kong (CNN)Two nuclear-armed powers, both run by nationalist governments at a time of economic tension, are once again squaring off along their shared..
Detention of CGTN anchor shows that in Xi Jinping's China, not even the propagandists are safe

 Hong Kong (CNN Business)In Cheng Lei's last WeChat post before she disappeared, the Chinese state TV host posed in a bright green dress on a Shake Shack-branded..
HK launches COVID-19 testing campaign despite boycott calls [Video]

HK launches COVID-19 testing campaign despite boycott calls

A mass coronavirus testing campaign has begun in Hong Kong - despite activists and some health workers urging a boycott as many are sceptical because of the involvement of mainland China's testing companies.

Hong Kong media mogul Jimmy Lai arrested under security law

Hong Kong media mogul Jimmy Lai, one of the city's most vocal Beijing critics, was among seven people...
Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai and activist Agnes Chow released on bail

Hong Kong media tycoon and Apple Daily owner Jimmy Lai was released on bail nearly two days after...
Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai arrested under China's national security law

Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai was arrested over suspected collusion with foreign forces under the...
Hong Kong begins mass COVID-19 testing [Video]

Hong Kong begins mass COVID-19 testing

Hong Kong on Tuesday (September 1) launched a mass COVID-19 testing programme. Half a million people registered online for the programme. Footage filmed on September 1 shows Hongkongers arriving..

Police quash Hong Kong protesters trying to remember anniversary of violent clashes [Video]

Police quash Hong Kong protesters trying to remember anniversary of violent clashes

As protesters in Hong Kong seek to honor the victims of violent classes on August 31, 2019, one year later to the day, police attempt to quash their efforts.

Sceptics wary of Hong Kong COVID testing programme China funded [Video]

Sceptics wary of Hong Kong COVID testing programme China funded

Nearly 500,000 people sign up in Hong Kong for free coronavirus testing that it is also stirring up controversy.

