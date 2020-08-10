Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai arrested under security law

Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai has been arrested on suspicion of collusionwith foreign powers, his aide said, in the highest-profile use yet of thecity's new national security law.

“Jimmy Lai is being arrested for collusionwith foreign powers at this time,” Mark Simon wrote on Twitter.

Hong Kongpolice said seven people had been arrested on suspicion of violating thenational security law, but the statement did not reveal the names of thosearrested.