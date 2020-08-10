Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai arrested under security law

CNN reports Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai was arrested early Monday. Lai is known for his support of the city's pro-democracy movement and criticism of China. The arrest comes under the new security law imposed on the city last month by Beijing, which bans "collusion with foreign forces." The Hong Kong Police Force say seven people were arrested, aged 39 to 72. Charges against them include collusion with foreign forces to endanger national security, and conspiracy to commit fraud.
In a controversial move, Jimmy Lai, a media mogul in Hong Kong was arrested reportedly under a new security law. He is the owner of Next Digital Ltd which runs the flagship newspaper, Apple Daily. Police personnel were seen carrying boxes out of Lai's organisation's office. The news organisation has backed pro-democracy protests rocking the city since last year when Beijing tried to enforce a controversial extradition law which critics said was an assault on Hong Kong's autonomy. Large-scale, and sometimes violent, protests have gripped the territory in opposition to an alleged assault on the 'one country, two systems' principle which has ensured that the former British colony enjoys greater personal freedoms than mainland China. Beijing's critics have also slammed the new security law, calling it a tool to crush dissent and protests. It contains punishment for charges like secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces. Lai has reportedly been accused of the last one. Many countries like the United States of America and the United Kingdom have also unequivocally criticised the security law. However, pro-China voices claim that the legislation will help end unrest and bring 'normalcy' back to the city. Watch the full video for more.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:17Published
A mass coronavirus testing campaign has begun in Hong Kong - despite activists and some health workers urging a boycott as many are sceptical because of the involvement of mainland China's testing companies.
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 01:53Published