Pro-democracy media tycoon Jimmy Lai freed on bail amid Hong Kong crackdown

Pro-democracy media tycoon Jimmy Lai freed on bail amid Hong Kong crackdown

Pro-democracy media tycoon Jimmy Lai freed on bail amid Hong Kong crackdown

Hong Kong pro-democracy media mogul Jimmy Lai was released on bail over a day after he and other critics of China were rounded up by police as part of a widening crackdown on dissent.View on euronews

Jimmy Lai: Arrested Hong Kong tycoon tells protesters to be 'careful'

 Jimmy Lai tells the BBC he has no regrets, but believes his arrest is "just the beginning".
Pro-democracy media tycoon freed on bail amid Hong Kong crackdown

 Hong Kong pro-democracy media mogul Jimmy Lai walked free on bail Wednesday, over 40 hours after he and other critics of China were rounded up by police as part..
"Fight on!": Pro-democracy media mogul released in Hong Kong

 Jimmy Lai implored staffers of his Apple Daily newspaper to keep publishing the kinds of stories that infuriate Beijing – and that led to his arrest.
Hong Kong's independent press faces dark chapter in China's shadow

 On Monday when Zoe*, a local news reporter at Apple Daily returned to her office in Hong Kong it was swarming with police officers. Her boss, the strident..
WorldNews

China imposes sanctions on 11 Americans, including 6 Republican lawmakers

 China announced sanctions on 11 Americans for their critical views of Hong Kong. Six Republican lawmakers are on the list, including Senators Marco Rubio and Ted..
Agnes Chow: Hong Kong activist hailed as the 'real Mulan'

 The 23-year-old democracy activist arrested under a new security law is a folk hero to her supporters.
HK media tycoon Jimmy Lai arrested under national security law

HK media tycoon Jimmy Lai arrested under national security law HONG KONG--Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai was arrested on Monday over suspected collusion with...
Hong Kong media mogul Jimmy Lai, pro-democracy activist Agnes Chow released on bail

Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai and pro-democracy activist Agnes Chow were released on bail on...
Beijing arrested a pro-democracy media tycoon in Hong Kong — then his stock quadrupled

Beijing arrested a pro-democracy media tycoon in Hong Kong — then his stock quadrupled Hong Kong activists became stock traders on Monday in support of local media tycoon Jimmy Lai, whom...
Hong Kong media mogul Jimmy Lai Chee-ying released on bail

Hong Kong media mogul Jimmy Lai Chee-ying released on bail

Hong Kong media mogul Jimmy Lai Chee-ying is released on bail at 00:30 Wednesday after being arrested for over 40 hours. was arrested at his home Monday morning on suspicion of breaching the city's

Critics accuse Hong Kong of crackdown on press freedom

Critics accuse Hong Kong of crackdown on press freedom

The arrest of media tycoon Jimmy Lai under controversial national security law is expected to be the beginning of prominent people's targeting.

Hong Kong protesters organise flashmob to support activists arrested under national security law

Hong Kong protesters organise flashmob to support activists arrested under national security law

Hong Kong protesters organise flashmob to support Apple Daily newspaper's owner and activists arrested under the national security law. Footage from Tuesday (August 11) in Langham Place mall,

