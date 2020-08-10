Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl | Janhvi Kapoor | Pankaj Tripathi | Sharan Sharma

Video Credit: desimartini - Duration: 03:28s - Published
Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl | Janhvi Kapoor | Pankaj Tripathi | Sharan Sharma

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl | Janhvi Kapoor | Pankaj Tripathi | Sharan Sharma

Janhavi Kapoor Plays the lead in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.

Directed by Sharan Sharma, the film is based on the real story of Indian Air Force officer and helicopter pilot Gunjan Saxena, who is also the first woman IAF officer to go to war.

She is a 1999 Kargil War veteran and first woman Shaurya Chakra awardee.

Pankaj Tripathi plays Gunjan’s father in the film, whereas Angad Bedi plays her brother who was also a part of Kargil War as an Indian Army officer.

The film also stars Vineet Kumar Singh and Manav Vij in pivotal roles.

The film is a story of a girl who dared to dream about flying high in the skies, in a patriarchal social structure, and became a face of change in force.

Here is our review of Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl' Review: Janhvi Kapoor's film touches upon feminism like 'rainbow in the sky'

Pankaj Tripathi is the show stealer as a feminist father in 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl'
DNA - Published


Tweets about this

us5angle

..TaRPaN PaTeL .. RT @majorgauravarya: Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl on @netflix has some extremely negative portrayal of @IAF_MCC. It is also filled with… 11 seconds ago

DrSuneelKVarma

Patel Dr.S.K.Varma(Legal Missile)डॉoएसoकेoवर्मा RT @PTI_News: Indian Air Force writes letter to Censor Board objecting to its 'undue negative' portrayal in movie 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargi… 34 seconds ago

dr_arunsharma

Arun MOM Sharma RT @SubhashK_Jha: Review of Netflix’s #GunjanSaxena The Kargil Girl: Packs A Punch https://t.co/5iMUvDvONw 2 minutes ago

riteshzjain

Ritesh Jain Gunjan saxena... The kargil girl ... Amazing watch .. nicely scripted .. @janhvikapoorr @TripathiiPankaj great wo… https://t.co/AMByhvm7sv 3 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

IAF writes to censor board over negative potrayal in Gunjan saxena | Oneindia News [Video]

IAF writes to censor board over negative potrayal in Gunjan saxena | Oneindia News

Three persons were killed in police firing and 60 policemen were injured after violence broke out in Bengaluru on Tuesday night over an offensive Facebook post allegedly by the relative of a Congress..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:00Published
IAF writes to censor board over 'negative portrayal' in 'Gunjan Saxena' [Video]

IAF writes to censor board over 'negative portrayal' in 'Gunjan Saxena'

The Indian Air Force has written to the Central Board of Film Certification complaining against its 'undue negative portrayal' in the movie 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl'. The letter states that as..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:03Published
Janhvi Kapoor calls her father the 'cutest cheerleader' [Video]

Janhvi Kapoor calls her father the 'cutest cheerleader'

Ahead of the release of her next film, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, actress Janhvi Kapoor has penned a post for her father, Boney Kapoor.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:10Published