Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl | Janhvi Kapoor | Pankaj Tripathi | Sharan Sharma

Janhavi Kapoor Plays the lead in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.

Directed by Sharan Sharma, the film is based on the real story of Indian Air Force officer and helicopter pilot Gunjan Saxena, who is also the first woman IAF officer to go to war.

She is a 1999 Kargil War veteran and first woman Shaurya Chakra awardee.

Pankaj Tripathi plays Gunjan’s father in the film, whereas Angad Bedi plays her brother who was also a part of Kargil War as an Indian Army officer.

The film also stars Vineet Kumar Singh and Manav Vij in pivotal roles.

The film is a story of a girl who dared to dream about flying high in the skies, in a patriarchal social structure, and became a face of change in force.

Here is our review of Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.