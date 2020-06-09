'Gunjan Saxena- The Kargil girl' trailer out now

Avneesh Tiwari RT @akshaykumar: Harr sapne ki udaan aise hi ho! Make way for the truly inspiring story of #GunjanSaxena - The Kargil Girl and all my best… 19 seconds ago

Mari Maria RT @jaggirm: #JanhviKapoor both brother and sister a product of nepotism promoted by Karan johar & have same type of expressions. Needs to… 32 seconds ago

Riddhima ka Teddy Bear 🐻 @Amihellu @OfficialHelly7 Ohh.. Gunjan Saxena was a girl in air force during Kargil war. Netflix is coming with bi… https://t.co/eR3vDlKqe8 32 seconds ago

Charu RT @htshowbiz: #GunjanSaxenaTheKargilGirl trailer: #JanhviKapoor flies into our hearts with this inspiring biopic, watch video https://t.co… 2 minutes ago

Prajwal Reddy Dornala RT @HamantBhai6: Gunjan Saxena , woman who lived her life on her own terms . The Kargil Girl https://t.co/0bTLFZzzQm 2 minutes ago

Harman Singh Tomar Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl’ Trailer Released; Premieres From 12th August On Netflix 3 minutes ago

η!sha I am so excited true story of gunjan saxena, such a inspiring story. The Kargil Girl 5 minutes ago