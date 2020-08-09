Watch: Donald Trump abruptly escorted from briefing after shooting near White House

US President Donald Trump abruptly escorted out of the White House briefing room by a Secret Service agent while he addressing reporters on Monday afternoon.

Trump, however, returned minutes later, saying there was a 'shooting' outside the White House.

"There was a shooting outside the White House and it seems to be very well under control.

I would like to thank the Secret Service for doing their always quick and very effective work.

But there was an actual shooting and somebody has been taken to the hospital.

I don't know about the condition of the person.

Seems like the person was shot at by the Secret Service," he said.

Trump said he was escorted to the Oval Office by the agent.

He also praised work of of the Secret Service personnel.

Law enforcement officials are trying to determine the suspect's motive.

The suspect was transferred to a local hospital.

District of Columbia fire dept said the man suffered serious or possibly critical injuries.

Authorities are investigating whether the individual has a history of mental illness.

White House was placed on lockdown following the incident.

The shooting reportedly took place near 17th Street & Pennsylvania Avenue, just blocks from the White House.