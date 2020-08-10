This is an up-close look at the spew of ash, accompanied by thunderous lightning as Mount Sinabung erupts on August 10.

Up-close with lightning and sound of Mount Sinabung's eruption in Indonesia

The footage was filmed in the village of Naman Teran, North Sumatra province which is 4 km (2.5 miles) from the Sinabung crater.

In the video, lightning flashes across the top of the mountain which is covered in thick ash.

Then followed by explosion sound when Mount Sinabung erupted, sending thick ash as high as 5 km into the sky.

This is the third eruption in 2020 after previously erupting twice two days prior at approximately 01.58 a.m and 5.18 p.m.

Local time.

The filmer said that one day before the eruption, he had planned to camp nearby, but noticed that afternoon they felt the air temperature was hotter than usual.

"No wonder the air hot as hell, Sinabung apparently erupted.

Luckily we came home quickly and didn't camp in the mountains until Sunday," said Nova, one of the campers.