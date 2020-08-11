Global  
 

Once Stuck Between Biden And Sanders, Kamala Harris Emerges As VP Running Mate
Once Stuck Between Biden And Sanders, Kamala Harris Emerges As VP Running Mate

Once Stuck Between Biden And Sanders, Kamala Harris Emerges As VP Running Mate

For the first time in American history, a Black and South Asian woman has been chosen for national office by a major political party.

CNN reports presumptive Democratic nominee former Vice President Joe Biden named Sen.

Kamala Harris on Tuesday as his running mate.

Harris follows Democrat Geraldine Ferraro and Republican Sarah Palin as only the third woman to be chosen as the running mate on a presidential ticket.

When Harris herself entered the presidential race in January 2019, she was greeted by an adoring crowd of 20,000 outdoors in Oakland, California.

But on the campaign trail, she often found herself philosophically stuck between Senators Warren and Sanders' progressivism and the more centrist Biden.

