Independence Day 2020: Full dress rehearsal in J&K; security beefed up in Delhi

Preparations for Independence Day celebrations are in full swing ahead of August 15.

In Jammu and Kashmir, a full dress rehearsal was done on August 11 in Udhampur.

Only eight contingents participated in the rehearsal.

Authorities have imposed precautionary measures amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Children and NCC have been told to not join the event.

Meanwhile, in Delhi, security was beefed up in Delhi ahead of Independence Day.

Police were seen checking vehicles at several places in the capital.

India will be celebrating 73rd Independence Day this year.

