Independence Day 2020: Full dress rehearsal in J&K; security beefed up in Delhi

Border Security Force (BSF) patrolled Chenab River along the International Border with Pakistan ahead of Independence Day. They intensified patrolling on well equipped boats. They were deployed to ensure safety at the International Border. One of the BSF soldiers said, "We are deployed here 24x7. I assure people of the country that they can live peacefully. Yahaan ek parinda bhi par nahi maar sakta hai."
As Independence Day nears, security in the national capital has been strengthened. "Teams have been deployed in different areas to ensure law and order. Security has also been tightened keeping in view the incident that took place in Beirut," said Delhi Police. Strict vehicular checking is also being done in all parts of Delhi. The 74th Independence Day celebrations have been kept minimal in view of surging COVID cases in the country. 15 August will be marked by musical performances by Army, Navy and Indian Air Force.
One unidentified terrorist was neutralised in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, according to Kashmir Zone Police. One soldier lost his life during the encounter. According to Chinar Corps, one AK along with grenades, pouches and other war like stores recovered. Search operation underway. The search operation is underway.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal offered prayers to Lord Krishna on the occasion of Janmashtami. CM Kejriwal visited ISKCON Temple in east of Kailash on August 12. Kejriwal performed 'aarti' at the temple to seek blessings from Lord Krishna. Devotees across the country are offering prayers on Janmashtami. Earlier Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had also visited the temple to offer prayers.
On the occasion of Janmashtami, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia visited ISKCON Temple in East of Kailash on August 12. He offered prayers at the temple. Nation is dipped in the festive mood, devotees across the country are offering prayers. The birth of Lord Krishna, believed to be the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu.
Congress MLAs who stayed at Suryagarh hotel in Jaisalmer sung songs on-board a bus on August 12. They are enroute to airport and will return to Jaipur. Yesterday, Congress leader Sachin Pilot also arrived in Jaipur after interacting with top Congress leaders in Delhi. Pilot along with MLAs supporting him attended a meeting with a three-member committee comprising of Congress general secretaries Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, KC Venugopal and senior party leader Ahmed Patel to address the issues raised by him and other Rajasthan legislators from his camp. The Rajasthan Assembly session is scheduled to begin from August 14.
Preparation for Independence Day is underway in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur. Full dress rehearsal was held on August 11. Only eight contingents participated in the rehearsal, two CRPF, five Jammu and Kashmir Police, one Home guard contingents. Authorities are enforcing special precautionary measures in view of the coronavirus pandemic. All those who participated in the parade had already undergone COVID-19 test and all were tested negative. The main function will be held at Government Degree College Ground, Udhampur. The country will celebrate its 73rd Independence Day this year.
In order to promote Fit India Movement, Director General of Police, Dilbag Singh, inaugurated Open Air Gymnasium at Housing Colony Park in J-K Udhampur. The facilities are incorporated by Police Headquarters J-K through Range Police Headquarters Udhampur. Gym is equipped with NKS Sit Board Double station, Air Walker-Air Stroller, Chest Press outdoor GYM Equipment, Two Wheel LT-26, Twister-Outdoor Gym Equipment, and Leg Press, for the exercise of different parts of body.