Live events workers turn London landmarks red in call for government support
Workers from the events industry turned London landmarks red on Tuesday evening (August 11), highlighting their call for government support.
The Professional Lighting and Sound Association - PLASA - is calling for grants instead of loans, furlough to be extended until the industry is back to work, and extension of the self-employment scheme.
Workers gathered on various bridges in London including Westminster Bridge and shone red lights.
Hundreds of venues nationwide turned their lights red to stand with the movement.