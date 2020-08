Virtual American Idol auditions

Video Credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Duration: 02:14s - Published 1 week ago

"American Idol" has been holding virtual auditions for Idol hopefuls in Ohio and across America through Zoom, the online video conferencing app.

NEW THIS MORNING...COVID-19 ISN'T STOPPING OUR FAVORITESINGING SHOW FROM FINDING THENEXT AMERICAN IDOL.

AUDITIONSTOOK PLACE EARLIER THIS WEEKIN OHIO.BUT AS WCPO 9 NEWSREPORTER PAOLA SURO TELLS USáYOUá STILL HAVE A CHANCE ATBEING ON THE SHOW.çNATS SINGINGÑOHIO NATIVEEMILY BAIRD MAY BE SINGINGFROM MILES AWAY -çNATSÑBUT HERDREAM -EMILY BAIRDFROM NEWALBANY, OHIO"I HOPE TO BE ASINGER/SONGWRITER SOME DAY INTHE MUSIC INDUSTRY."MIGHT NOTBE TOO FAR OUT OF REACH -ANDAMERICAN IDOL COULD BE THEREASON WHY.EMILY BAIRDFROM NEWALBANY, OHIO"THEY SAID THEYWOULD LIKE TO SEE ME IN FRONTOF THE JUDGES IN THE FALLCOMING UP IN THE NEXT MONTH ORTWO."SHE MADE IT PAST THEFIRST ROUND - WHERE IDOLHOPEFULS AUDITION IN FRONT OFPRODUCERS..çNATSÑEMILY BAIRDFROM NEW ALBANY, OHIO"OH MAN.I WAS SUPER NERVOUS THE ENTIRETIME.

THE ADRENALINE WASDEFINITELY RUNNING THE ENTIRETIME.

I DID NOT TAKE A BREAKAT ANY TIME.

I WAS SUPER SUPERNERVOUS THE ENTIRE TIME BUTHOPEFULLY THAT DIDN'T COMETHROUGH!"A PROCESS THAT LOOKSVERY DIFFERENT THIS SEASONCOMPARED TO OTHER YEARS.PATRICK LYNNSENIOR SUPERVISINGPRODUCER, AMERICAN IDOL"I WASON ZOOM EXPLAINING TO PEOPLEHOW TO SET UP A TRIPOD- HOW TOSET UP A LIGHT AND ALL THATSTUFF.

AND HOW TO RECORD!"BUTTHE SHOW MUST GO ON.THIS TIME- FROM ON THE ROAD - TO ON THEZOOM.IDOL AUDITIONS HEADACROSS AMERICA - WITH OHIODELAWARE AND FLORIDA AS ITSFIRST VIRTUAL STOP.PATRICK LYNNSENIOR SUPERVISING PRODUCER,AMERICAN IDOL"HOW'S THIS GOINGTO GO?

IS ANYBODY GOING TOSHOW UP?

AND SURE ENOUGH WECOULD SEE PEOPLE LINING UP ASEARLY AS 9:30 PEOPLE WERE JUSTOUTSIDE THE ROOM."BAIRD BEINGONE OF THEM.AND IF YOU MISSEDOUT ON YOUR OHIO AUDITION -SENIOR SUPERVISING PRODUCERPATRICK LYNN SAYS THEY HAVEDAYS DEDICATED FOR ANYONE WHOWANTS TO GIVE IT A SHOT.PATRICK LYNNSENIOR SUPERVISINGPRODUCER, AMERICAN IDOL"IT ALLCOMES DOWN TO FINDING THE ONEGREAT PERSON AND WE DID FINDSOME GOOD TALENT."PAOLA SURO -çNATSÑWCPO 9 NEWS.IF YOU'RE INTERESTED INPARTICIPATING ON THEIR EXTRAAUDITIONING DAYS - HEAD ONOVER TO WCPO DOT COM RIGHT NOWFOR INSTRUCTIONS ON HOW TOSIGNUP!