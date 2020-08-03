Global  
 

Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Duration: 00:32s - Published
Ellen Show DJ Opens Up

Stephen "tWitch" Boss has been the DJ on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" since 2014.

Boss addressed allegations from some employees about a toxic work environment at the long-running talk show.

CNN reports that Boss made a brief statement to US Weekly.

"We can't speak too much legally about it, but I'll say this, there's been love," Boss told the publication.

Last week his predecessor, DJ Tony Okungbowa, said he did "feel the toxicity of the environment," in his nearly ten years at "Ellen.

