Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Local football players impacted by conference canceling fall football season

Video Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield - Duration: 03:34s - Published
Local football players impacted by conference canceling fall football season
Local football players impacted by conference canceling fall football season
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Big Ten canceling 2020 football season, reports say

Leaders of the Big Ten Conference voted to cancel the fall football season because of continued...
bizjournals - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Big 12 to proceed with fall football season [Video]

Big 12 to proceed with fall football season

Big 12 to proceed with fall football season

Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2     Duration: 01:06Published
Urban Meyer shares how players should navigate a postponed college football season [Video]

Urban Meyer shares how players should navigate a postponed college football season

Urban Meyer reveals the advice he’s given current players on how to navigate the adversity that comes with a postponed fall football season.

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 01:04Published
Coaches not surprised, but sad about Big Ten postponing college football season [Video]

Coaches not surprised, but sad about Big Ten postponing college football season

The Big Ten Conference announced Tuesday it would postpone its college football season this fall, leaving open the option of playing in the spring.

Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5     Duration: 02:43Published