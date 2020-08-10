Local football players impacted by conference canceling fall football season

Big 12 to proceed with fall football seasonBig 12 to proceed with fall football season
Urban Meyer shares how players should navigate a postponed college football seasonUrban Meyer reveals the advice he’s given current players on how to navigate the adversity that comes with a postponed fall football season.
Coaches not surprised, but sad about Big Ten postponing college football seasonThe Big Ten Conference announced Tuesday it would postpone its college football season this fall, leaving open the option of playing in the spring.