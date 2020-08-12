Kamala Harris as Vice President Could Mean MORE Maya Rudolph on SNL
Joe Biden’s pick for vice president, Kamala Harris, has the internet in a frenzy for many reasons, but a large part of it is for more SNL content of Maya Rudolph as the California senator.
