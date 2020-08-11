Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kamala Harris is a 'risky' vice president pick, Donald Trump says

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:06s - Published
Kamala Harris is a 'risky' vice president pick, Donald Trump says

Kamala Harris is a 'risky' vice president pick, Donald Trump says

US President Donald Trump has told reporters he thinks Joe Biden has made a"risky pick" for vice president in Kamala Harris.

Mr Trump also criticised MsHarris for saying "horrible things" about his opponent in November.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Donald Trump administration to ease showerhead rules

 The Trump administration wants to change the definition of a showerhead to let more water flow, addressing a pet peeve of the president who complains he isn't..
New Zealand Herald

Trump slams Kamala Harris over her presidential primary performance

 "I watched her. I watched her poll numbers go boom, boom, boom. Down to almost nothing," President Trump said.
CBS News

President Trump attacks intelligence officials as "dirty cops"

 President Trump is attacking U.S. intelligence officials, questioning their reports that Russia is trying to influence the election as they did in 2016. Robert..
CBS News

Trump attacks Harris as 'big failure'

 President Donald Trump took aim at Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris at the White House on Wednesday. (Aug. 12)
 
USATODAY.com

Kamala Harris Kamala Harris United States Senator from California and presumptive vice-presidential nominee

Black Women Asked Their Party for What They Wanted. What Happens After the Kamala Harris Pick?

 Kamala Harris is the first woman of color on a major party ticket. For the women who helped get her here, the moment is joyful, and worrisome.
NYTimes.com

Biden, Harris vow to 'rebuild' America post-Trump

 Joe Biden and Kamala Harris launched their joint bid for the White House Wednesday, with vice presidential nominee Harris saying Americans are "crying out for..
WorldNews

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris hold first campaign event as running mates

 Joe Biden and Kamala Harris held their first joint campaign event in Wilmington, Delaware, where Biden praised his VP pick for her experience and readiness to..
CBS News

Joe Biden Joe Biden Former U.S. vice president, presumptive 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

Biden and Harris’s Incident-Free, Audience-Free Debut

 For all the oddities endemic to a mid-virus presidential campaign, the pair’s maiden gathering reflected a scene that seemed entirely plausible, even..
NYTimes.com

8/12: Red and Blue

 Biden and Harris make first appearance together; Dems demand U.S. Postal Service investigation
CBS News

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Donald Trump suggests Joe Biden ‘insults men’ by choosing a woman as his running mate. Yes, he actually said this

Hours before Kamala Harris was named Joe Biden’s running mate, Donald Trump suggested his...
PinkNews - Published

Trump says Kamala Harris was "nasty" to Joe Biden in debates

President Trump brought back one of his famous descriptions from the 2016 campaign, calling...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •SBSFOXNews.com


Chris Wallace Shatters Myth That Harris Was Trump’s Preferred Biden Pick: She’s Not ‘Far Left’ Despite What GOP Will ‘Try to Say’

Despite President Donald Trump's insistence to the contrary, Fox's Chris Wallace believes that the...
Mediaite - Published


Tweets about this

mmaltaisLA

Michelle Maltais RT @geoffrey_mohan: “Perhaps it is no longer risky to have a Californian on the Democratic ticket, either because the rest of the country h… 5 hours ago

geoffrey_mohan

Geoff Mohan “Perhaps it is no longer risky to have a Californian on the Democratic ticket, either because the rest of the count… https://t.co/oeTeevcJUP 5 hours ago

MamaRainbowFish

Gravus LeStrange RT @gaystarnews: Harris previously told GSN that she wouldn’t be put off fighting for LGBT+ rights just because it’s politically risky. ht… 16 hours ago

theipaper

i newspaper Kamala Harris does little to appeal where Joe Biden doesn’t, which makes her a risky choice for VP. https://t.co/lgqDw7lKRK 16 hours ago

GaySayHello

GaySayHello - #BlijfGezond! GaySayHello RT: Harris previously told GSN that she wouldn’t be put off fighting for LGBT+ rights just because it’s… https://t.co/ZwpW3R3vcX 16 hours ago

opeyemibanzini

BAN ZINI RT @imbadatlife: Kamala Harris is simultaneously a safe and risky choice. Safe because she's transparently a competent deputy. Risky becaus… 16 hours ago

imbadatlife

Luke Bailey 538 model demonstrates the same thing. Some stretch targets - NC/Georgia/SC - are helped by having Harris on the ti… https://t.co/eg6CDpNaI1 17 hours ago

imbadatlife

Luke Bailey Kamala Harris is simultaneously a safe and risky choice. Safe because she's transparently a competent deputy. Risky… https://t.co/UBBev3RlU6 17 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Locals react after Senator Kamala Harris is chosen as Former Vice President Joe Biden's running mate. [Video]

Locals react after Senator Kamala Harris is chosen as Former Vice President Joe Biden's running mate.

Locals share their reaction after Senator Kamala Harris is chosen as Former Vice President Joe Biden's running mate, for the 2020 Presidential Election

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 03:27Published
Joe Biden, Kamala Harris Hold First Joint Conference After VP Announcement [Video]

Joe Biden, Kamala Harris Hold First Joint Conference After VP Announcement

Alexandria Hoff reports.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 01:58Published
Kamala Harris joins Joe Biden for first event together [Video]

Kamala Harris joins Joe Biden for first event together

Kamala Harris joins Joe Biden for first event together.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 02:31Published