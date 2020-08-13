Summer hail storm batters homes in south west London

An unseasonal summer hailstorm batters homes in Richmond, south west London yesterday evening (August 12).

Residents said the extreme weather appeared suddenly ''out of nowhere'' following soaring hot temperatures earlier in the day.

''There was wind, horizontal rain, hail... and for a glorious moment cool air,'' said one local.

Other residents in Twickenham reported similar freak weather downpours.