Bengaluru violence: Section 144 to remain in DJ Halli and KG Halli police station limits till Aug 15

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:51s - Published
Section 144 to be remained in Bengaluru's areas under DJ Halli and KG Halli police station limits till 6 am on August 15.

Section 144 disallows gathering of four or more people at a place.On August 11 night, in Bengaluru city an angry mob attacked the house of Pulakeshinagar Congress MLA, Akhanda Srinivas.

They also damaged public property, torched vehicles in the area near DJ Halli and KG Halli police station areas over a derogatory Facebook post.

At least three people died in the violence.

60 police personnel were injured during the incident.

After Bengaluru violence, Hyderabad police on alert to monitor offensive social media posts

 Meanwhile, Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar warned people against posting inappropriate and inflammatory content on social media.
DNA

Section 144 to remain in place in DJ Halli, KG Halli areas till Aug 15 in wake of Bengaluru riots

 Three people died after the police fired on the angry mob who attacked the Cong MLA's residence.
DNA

Bengaluru riot: 'News of police not accepting complaint led to flare-up'

 The riots that rocked parts of Bengaluru on Tuesday night has its genesis in a small meeting of local minority community members in Kavalbyrasandra area. The..
IndiaTimes

Bengaluru violence: SDPI member arrested for allegedly inciting riot, K'taka CM warns strict action against perpetrators

The Police Commissioner told the media that CrPC Section 144 has been imposed in the city, and a...
DNA - Published

Section 144 to remain in place in DJ Halli, KG Halli areas of Bengaluru till August 15

Bengaluru Commissioner of Police Kamal Pant said on Wednesday (August 12) that the imposition of...
Zee News - Published

Centre dispatching six companies of CRPF to handle Bengaluru riots fallout, says Karnataka home minister

Karnataka home minister Basavaraj Bommai while maintaining that the situation in riot-hit areas of DG...
IndiaTimes - Published


It was public's fault: Eye-witness shares details of Bengaluru violence [Video]

It was public's fault: Eye-witness shares details of Bengaluru violence

Sharif, who belongs to Civil Defence and also an eye witness to the vandalisation of DJ Halli Police Station in Bengaluru where violence had broken out on late night of August 11, held the public..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:20Published
Bengaluru violence: Deputy Commissioner calls to 'maintain peace' [Video]

Bengaluru violence: Deputy Commissioner calls to 'maintain peace'

The Deputy Commissioner of Police of Bengaluru Urban, GN Shivamurthy visited the DJ Halli Police Station that was vandalised last night, as violence broke out over an alleged inciting social media..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:59Published
Bengaluru clashes: Watch how group of Muslim youth protected police station [Video]

Bengaluru clashes: Watch how group of Muslim youth protected police station

Even as a mob was going on a rampage in Bengaluru, a group of Muslim youth came to the aid of policemen at the DJ Halli police station. The group formed a human chain and stood outside the police..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:53Published