Bengaluru violence: Section 144 to remain in DJ Halli and KG Halli police station limits till Aug 15

Section 144 to be remained in Bengaluru's areas under DJ Halli and KG Halli police station limits till 6 am on August 15.

Section 144 disallows gathering of four or more people at a place.On August 11 night, in Bengaluru city an angry mob attacked the house of Pulakeshinagar Congress MLA, Akhanda Srinivas.

They also damaged public property, torched vehicles in the area near DJ Halli and KG Halli police station areas over a derogatory Facebook post.

At least three people died in the violence.

60 police personnel were injured during the incident.