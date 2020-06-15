Global  
 

Selena Gomez confirms BLACKPINK collaboration

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:40s - Published
Selena Gomez confirms BLACKPINK collaboration

Selena Gomez confirms BLACKPINK collaboration

Gomez took to social media to announce she and the K-Pop group have joined forces.

Selena Gomez Selena Gomez American singer, songwriter, and actress

Selena Gomez Invites Everyone To Her Virtual Movie Premiere [Video]

Selena Gomez Invites Everyone To Her Virtual Movie Premiere

Selena Gomez is inviting everyone to the virtual premiere of her new movie, "This Is The Year." The actress co-stars with David Henrie in the film. The film is also Henrie's directorial feature debut and focuses on a guy who meets his dream girl at a music festival. Gomez and Henrie co-starred on the Disney Channel hit show "Wizards of Waverly Place" from 2007 to 2012. The digital premiere will be held on August 28 and hosted by TikTok stars Charli and Dixie D'Amelio.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:31Published

ShowBiz Minute: Paul, AAFCA, Gomez

 FBI agents serve search warrant at the California home of YouTube star Jake Paul; Viola Davis, Sterling K. Brown and LeBron James among honorees at the AAFCA TV..
USATODAY.com
Selena Gomez gets cooking for new online series [Video]

Selena Gomez gets cooking for new online series

Selena Gomez has shared her kitchen with fans ahead of the premiere of her new HBO Max cooking show Selena + Chef, and she dropped the trailer for the 10-episode digital series, in which she learns to cook with the help of professionals!

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:42Published

Blackpink Blackpink South Korean girl group


K-pop Genre of popular music originating in South Korea

BTS' BANG BANG CON: The Live sets audience record for biggest paid-for virtual concert [Video]

BTS' BANG BANG CON: The Live sets audience record for biggest paid-for virtual concert

K-Pop megastars BTS' virtual fan experience 'BANG BANG CON: The Live' has set a record for the biggest audience for a paid virtual concert.

Credit: Bang Media World    Duration: 01:10Published

BLACKPINK x Selena Gomez: YG Entertainment finally CONFIRMS collaboration of the two pop icons

YG Entertainment handling, BLACKPINK has finally revealed the name of the mysterious artist with whom...
Bollywood Life - Published Also reported by •Just Jared Jr



BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez's Collab, Demi Lovato's New Track Teaser & More News | Billboard News [Video]

BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez's Collab, Demi Lovato's New Track Teaser & More News | Billboard News

BLACKPINK teams up with Selena Gomez for an upcoming collab, Demi Lovato teases new track and Cardi B joins OnlyFans. Here are the top music stories for Wednesday (August 12th).

Credit: Billboard News     Duration: 02:42Published
It's Happening: Selena Gomez and Blackpink Team Up for New Collab | Billboard News [Video]

It's Happening: Selena Gomez and Blackpink Team Up for New Collab | Billboard News

It's Happening: Selena Gomez and Blackpink Team Up for New Collab | Billboard News

Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media     Duration: 01:03Published
MTV VMAs Host Announced, SuperM's New Song & a Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift Collab? | Billboard News [Video]

MTV VMAs Host Announced, SuperM's New Song & a Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift Collab? | Billboard News

Selena Gomez teases a Taylor Swift collaboration, a new MTV VMAs host has officially been announced and SuperM teases their new album. These are the top headlines in music for Thursday (August 6th).

Credit: Billboard     Duration: 02:44Published