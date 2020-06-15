Selena Gomez confirms BLACKPINK collaboration

Selena Gomez Invites Everyone To Her Virtual Movie Premiere



Selena Gomez is inviting everyone to the virtual premiere of her new movie, "This Is The Year." The actress co-stars with David Henrie in the film. The film is also Henrie's directorial feature debut and focuses on a guy who meets his dream girl at a music festival. Gomez and Henrie co-starred on the Disney Channel hit show "Wizards of Waverly Place" from 2007 to 2012. The digital premiere will be held on August 28 and hosted by TikTok stars Charli and Dixie D'Amelio.

