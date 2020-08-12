Blackpink & Selena Gomez Continue to Tease 'SELPINK' | Billboard News

Which 2020 Album Are You Binge-Listening To? | Billboard News



2020 took an unexpected turn when the coronavirus pandemic hit, but at least some of our favorite artists had already given us some great music to listen to while we're at home. Credit: Billboard News Duration: 02:01 Published 5 days ago

Selena Gomez: Who Should She Collaborate With Next? | Billboard News



Selena Gomez got the Blinks buzzing all over social media when she confirmed her upcoming collaboration with Blackpink, but who should she work with next? Credit: Billboard Duration: 01:05 Published 5 days ago