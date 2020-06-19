Large Chunk of Glacier Causes Wave as It Crashes Into the Ocean

Occurred on July 29, 2020 / Whittier, Alaska, USAInfo from Licensor: "I was out exploring Prince William Sound by boat in Alaska with my family.

We were finding lots of glaciers on a beautiful sunny day.

When we approached the Harvard Glacier in College Fjord, there were lots of icebergs in the water.

We had to approach slowly because of all the ice.

We bumped a lot of ice as we got closer.

Since it was sunny and warm I was hoping we would see something amazing.

Just as we got close, this huge mass of ice came tumbling off the glacier.

Fortunately, I was ready with my camera.

The sound of the crack and the crash was amazing.

Then it sent a huge wave toward the boat.

We turned the boat into the wave and it rocked us really good.

Glad we didn't end up like the Titanic.

What an amazing experience that I will never forget."