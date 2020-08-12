Sanjay Dutt to finish shoot after 3 months' break, Diljit Dosanjh to reunite with Soorma director Shaad Ali

Diljit Dosanjh is reuniting with Soorma director Shaad Ali for an upcoming quirky romantic comedy where he will be playing the role of a pregnant male.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan expecting their second baby around March 2021.

Kareena will quickly wrap up Laal Singh Chaddha