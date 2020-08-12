Global  
 

Sanjay Dutt to finish shoot after 3 months' break, Diljit Dosanjh to reunite with Soorma director Shaad Ali

Sanjay Dutt to finish shoot after 3 months' break, Diljit Dosanjh to reunite with Soorma director Shaad Ali

Sanjay Dutt to finish shoot after 3 months' break, Diljit Dosanjh to reunite with Soorma director Shaad Ali

Diljit Dosanjh is reuniting with Soorma director Shaad Ali for an upcoming quirky romantic comedy where he will be playing the role of a pregnant male.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan expecting their second baby around March 2021.

Kareena will quickly wrap up Laal Singh Chaddha

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt visit Sanjay Dutt; Malaika Arora, others spotted [Video]

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt visit Sanjay Dutt; Malaika Arora, others spotted

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt visited Sanjay Dutt at his house after Dutt was diagnosed with lung cancer. Ranbir and Alia were spotted together at Dutt’s house. Ranbir has played Sanjay Dutt’s role in the film Sanju while Alia has worked with Dutt in the upcoming movie Sadak 2. Meanwhile, other Bollywood celebrities were also spotted at various places in Mumbai. Celebs were seen stepping out of the house with precautions, wearing masks. Tiger Shroff and Ekta Kapoor were spotted in Juhu at separate locations. Malaika Arora was also seen at a salon in Mumbai. Angrezi Medium actor Radhika Madan was seen at the Maddock films office. R Madhavan was seen at the Mumbai airport.

Daily Punch - Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt has been diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer, wife Maanyata Dutt released an official s [Video]

Daily Punch - Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt has been diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer, wife Maanyata Dutt released an official s

Sanjay Dutt has been diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer and if reports are to be believed he'll soon travel to the UK for treatment. Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan have decided to expand family, expecting their second child

Kamala Harris picked for V-P; Bengaluru violence; Sanjay Dutt’s cancer update [Video]

Kamala Harris picked for V-P; Bengaluru violence; Sanjay Dutt’s cancer update

India-origin Kamala Harris is Joe Biden's V-P pick. Bengaluru burns over a communal post, 2 dead in police firing. AI pilot unions gun for DGCA chief's head after Kerala crash. And Sanjay Dutt is diagnosed with lung cancer, says report. All the news and updates for you in this editorji playlist

