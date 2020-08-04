Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend Expecting A Third Child

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:31s - Published
Chrissy Teigen, John Legend Expecting A Third Child

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend Expecting A Third Child

CNN reports things are going to get even more "Wild" in Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's home.

A source close to the couple confirmed to CNN Thursday that they are expecting their third child.

Speculation began after the family appeared together in the music video for Legend's new song "Wild".

Legend is seen embracing his wife from behind, as she cradles her small baby bump.

Teigen, an active and beloved Twitter user, is sure to flood her feed with cute pictures.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend expecting third child


Indian Express - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.comCBS NewsDaily CallerJust Jared


Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Cradles Tiny Baby Bump After Announcing the Exciting News!

Chrissy Teigen places her hand on her tiny baby bump while standing outside a store on Thursday...
Just Jared - Published


Tweets about this

10TV

10TV John Legend's new music video announces baby No. 3 with Chrissy Teigen https://t.co/AUM0ZdDwiZ 27 seconds ago

ainmoon_

DariPetiAin RT @501Awani: Chrissy Teigen, John Legend expecting baby No. 3 #AWANInews #AWANIpagi https://t.co/kc5VXpSb18 https://t.co/QuzCxiyrE2 41 seconds ago

slovakheidi

Heidi🐱🐶🐦🐸🐢 RT @NECN: In John Legend's latest music video for his new song "Wild," the famous couple announced they are expecting their third baby, who… 1 minute ago

StageYaneu

YANEUSTAGE Chrissy Teigen and John Legend expecting third child https://t.co/kLIsSZk2wA 3 minutes ago

BMXE1

Music Chrissy Teigen hints at third pregnancy in John Legend video 3 minutes ago

CaliiBear_

Gabri.Ela. Who else doesn’t care about John Legend and Chrissy Teigen having a baby? 4 minutes ago

MisterRedefined

Daddy AZMA (OMOKHUDU) RT @TRedefinedMedia: John Legend and Chrissy Teigen reveals she is pregnant with Baby No. 3 in ‘Wild’ music video | WATCH https://t.co/H6Zk… 6 minutes ago

Ellinadear

엘라 RT @enews: A Legendary announcement: Chrissy Teigen is PREGNANT! She and John Legend are expecting baby no. 3. 💕 https://t.co/AiFgkcYRvT ht… 6 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Chrissy Teigen Pregnancy Announcement, Lady Gaga to Perform at MTV VMAs & More | Billboard News [Video]

Chrissy Teigen Pregnancy Announcement, Lady Gaga to Perform at MTV VMAs & More | Billboard News

Breaking news on who's performing at this year's MTV VMAs, Katy Perry Reveals her favorite Taylor Swift 'Folklore' track and John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are expecting! These are your top Billboard..

Credit: Billboard     Duration: 02:44Published
Sarah Cooper Will Get Her Own Netflix Special [Video]

Sarah Cooper Will Get Her Own Netflix Special

Sarah Cooper is getting her own Netflix special. Netflix made the announcement on Wednesday. Cooper found fame turning President Donald Trump's comments into viral videos. "Sarah Cooper: Everything's..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:34Published
Chrissy Teigen is writing a new cookbook! [Video]

Chrissy Teigen is writing a new cookbook!

Chrissy Teigen has revealed she is writing a new cookbook which will have recipes that are less calorific than the ones contained in her previous food tomes.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:48Published