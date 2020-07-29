Chrissy Teigen is pregnant with baby number 3

Chrissy Teigen Pregnancy Announcement, Lady Gaga to Perform at MTV VMAs & More | Billboard News



Breaking news on who's performing at this year's MTV VMAs, Katy Perry Reveals her favorite Taylor Swift 'Folklore' track and John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are expecting! These are your top Billboard.. Credit: Billboard Duration: 02:44 Published 11 hours ago

Chrissy Teigen is writing a new cookbook!



Chrissy Teigen has revealed she is writing a new cookbook which will have recipes that are less calorific than the ones contained in her previous food tomes. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 00:48 Published 1 week ago