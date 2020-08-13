Global  
 

Too Little, Too Late? Kentucky AG Meets Breonna Taylor's Family For First Time

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron met with Breonna Taylor's family for the first time.

This happened on Wednesday, more than 150 days after Louisville Police killed Taylor in her home.

Cameron's office said in a statement he was "grateful" to hold the meeting.

Taylor's mother, Tamika Palmer, sister, aunt, family attorneys and a local activist were present.

"Attorney General Cameron personally expressed his condolences to the family.

The investigation remains ongoing, and our office continues to review all the facts in the case to determine the truth." Breonna Taylor was asleep in her house when 3 cops knocked her door down and killed her.

The no-knock warrant was actually for a different address and the man it was for had already been arrested.


