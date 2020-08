For the 10th straight day, hospitalizations have dropped across the state.

Gavin Newsom ordered new shutdowns, California appears to be making progress against the coronavirus pandemic.

Daniel Kotzin Second surge of #SARS_CoV_2 is over in #California . “Statewide, hospitalizations have fallen by nearly 800 patient… https://t.co/RpYk9H2rQX 3 days ago