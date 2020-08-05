Miley Cyrus reflects on her dramatic year in new song 'Midnight Sky' Bang Media - Duration: 00:41s - Published 14 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:41s - Published Miley Cyrus reflects on her dramatic year in new song 'Midnight Sky' Miley Cyrus has reflected on her past year, and all of the drama, in her new track 'Midnight Sky'. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this BANG Showbiz Miley Cyrus reflects on her dramatic year in new song ‘Midnight Sky’ #MileyCyrus #MidnightSky #NewMusic… https://t.co/lvFv9IXwB2 21 minutes ago