Miley Cyrus Lied To Liam Hemsworth About Losing Her Virginity

Video Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Duration: 00:33s - Published
Miley Cyrus stopped by Barstool Sports’ “Call Her Daddy” podcast with host Alexandra Cooper to talk about, well, pretty much everything related to sex, romance and relationships.

The “Midnight Sky” singer revealed that two of the first people she ever hooked up with were girls, though she says she first went “all the way” at 16 with her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth.

She also told him a bit of a complicated lie that came back around nearly 10 years later.

