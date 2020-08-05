Independence Day: Coimbatore artist paints freedom fighters image on small batteries

India gears up to celebrate the nation's 74th Independence Day on August 15. Security has been put on high alert in the national capital. Strict checking on vehicular movement is being done across the city. This year, curtailed celebrations have been planned in view of Covid pandemic. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist the Tricolour flag at Delhi's Red Fort to mark Independence Day. The Prime Minister will also address the nation on August 15. It will be PM Modi's second Independence Day speech of his second consecutive term in office. In Jammu and Kashmir, a full dress rehearsal was held in Doda ahead of the Independence Day. The Tricolour flag was unfurled by Additional Dy Commissioner, Doda, Kishori Lal. A march past also took place by cadets at the Sports Stadium. Jammu and Kashmir Police, Jammu and Kashmir Armed Police, Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) took part in the dress rehearsal. Students of educational institutions also participated and presented cultural program at the event.
Coimbatore based miniature artist designed Ganesha idol on COVID warrior theme ahead of Ganesha Chaturthi celebration. These Ganesh idols are made by artist Raja. Every year, he uses to design miniature of Lord Ganesha with a social theme. Artist portrayed how to take precautionary measures to mitigate coronavirus. Country will celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi on 22 August.
A Russell's viper gave birth to 33 snakelets in a single litter at Coimbatore VOC Park Zoo. All these snakelets will be handed over to Coimbatore forest authority and later they will be released into Anaikatti forest range. Russell's viper is one of the most venomous snakes found in India.
Mariappan, a miniature artist from Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore made a figurine of Lord Ram using gold. He crafted the statuette ahead of Ram Temple 'Bhoomi Pujan' in Ayodhya. He said, "Construction of Ram temple is historic. I've made a one-inch statuette of Lord Ram using 1.2-gram gold to mark this occasion and will send it to Ram temple trust."
The security tightened in TN's Rameswaram ahead of Independence Day. The police personnel inspected the Pamban Bridge railway tracks and took surveillance of the area. The nation will celebrate 73rd Independence Day on August 15, 2020.
The cases of coronavirus continued to surge in India, however, fatality rate dipped to 1.99 %, informed Health Ministry. National Expert Group on vaccine administration has also been constituted by Centre. Maharashtra continues to witness surge of over 10,000 COVID-19 cases taking total tally in the state to 5,35,601. Delhi reported 1257 COVID-19 cases and 8 deaths on Aug 11. Karnataka recorded 6,257 COVID-19 cases today. While, Tamil Nadu reported 5,834 COVID-19 cases and 118 deaths so, total number of cases in the state is now at 3,08,649, including 2,50,680 discharged, 52,810 active cases and 5,159 deaths. Andhra Pradesh recorded 9024 cases. Country has conducted over 2.5 crore sample tests so far.
BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi spoke to Hindustan Times' Aditi Prasad on the issue of the Ram Temple, the Covid pandemic and the way forward for India. Trivedi said that Ram Rajya was the political vision of the father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi. He also said that the secular essence of the country is derived from the ideals of Lord Ram and added that all rights enjoyed by the citizens of India are inspired by the values of Lord Ram. The BJP Rajya Sabha MP also lauded PM Modi's handling of the Covid crisis and said that enough steps had been taken to bring the economy back on track in the wake of the pandemic. Trivedi said that Prime Minister Modi's popularity had increased during the last 6 months. He added that the policies of the Modi government would lead to India becoming an exporter of defence equipment soon. He also spoke on the upcoming Independence Day celebrations in the country in the backdrop of the pandemic. Watch the latest episode of In Focus for all the details.
Indian independence leader Mahatma Gandhi's glasses are set to be auctioned for more than $19,000 on August 21st, 2020. But that's only because someone opened an envelope found hanging out of a letterbox on a busy industrial estate in Bristol, England. CNN reports that inside the envelope was a pair of gold-rimmed, circular spectacles. They had a little note in there saying 'These belonged to Gandhi, and my uncle was given them'.
