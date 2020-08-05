Global  
 

Independence Day: Coimbatore artist paints freedom fighters image on small batteries

Ahead of country's 74th Independence Day, artist from Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore painted images of freedom fighters on small batteries.

Artist Raja painted images of Mahatma Gandhi, Subhas Chandra Bose, Swami Vivekananda on batteries.

