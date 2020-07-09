There Are Doubts Over a Fair Election in 2020 Veuer - Duration: 00:57s - Published 10 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:57s - Published There Are Doubts Over a Fair Election in 2020 Roughly a quarter of voters have doubts that their vote will be counted in the 2020 election. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Jαу @OlesRed @samsbabyx That’s fair, I have huge doubts over if Arsenal really have the ability or resources to invest… https://t.co/gpohRugxiZ 5 days ago Gaffers @danojamis Fair - I would say the diff is that they are using age as as excuse because there are doubts over him as… https://t.co/SBn4Ptlo9E 1 week ago

Related videos from verified sources Supreme Court Grants NY Prosecutor Access to Trump's Financial Records



Supreme Court Grants NY Prosecutor Access to Trump's Financial Records According to CBS News, the Supreme Court ruled 7-2 in favor of Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance on Thursday. Vance is.. Credit: Wibbitz Studio Duration: 01:18 Published on July 9, 2020