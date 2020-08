Fire Watch: Crews continue to do battle with wildfires around the regionattle Video Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield - Duration: 00:46s - Published 9 minutes ago Fire Watch: Crews continue to do battle with wildfires around the regionattle Residents in Mountain Cove near Azusa were allowed to return to their homes as crews continue to battle the Ranch Fire. Meanwhile, the Lake Fire burning near Lake Hughes has now scorched 11,637. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend RETURN TO THEIR HOMES -- ASCREWS CONTINUE TO BATTLE THERANCH FIRE.OFFICIALS SAY THE FIRE HASBURNED 3-THOUSAND ACRESAND IS ZERO PERCENT CONTAINED.THE RANCH FIRE BROKE OUTTHURSDAY AFTERNOON NEAR SANGABRIEL CANYON.NO INJURIES OR DAMAGES TOSTRUCTURES HAVE BEENREPORTED.THE LAKE FIRE BURNING NEAR LAKEHUGHES -- HAS NOWSCORCHED 11-THOUSAND ACRES-637AND CONTAINMENT FOR THE FIRE ISNOW AT 12PERCENT.OFFICIALS SAY NO INJURIES HAVEBEEN REPORTED -- BUT THREESTRUCTURES HAVE BEEN DESTROYEDAND MORE THAN 54-HUNDRED ARE THREATENED.CREWS ARE CLOSE TO FULLYCONTAINING THE BLAZE BURNINGRIGHT HERE IN KERN COUNTY.AT LAST CHECK THE STAGECOACHFIRE IS 99 PERCENTCONTAINED -- AND HAS BURNEDTHROUGH 7,760 ACRES.23 HOMES HAVE BEEN DESTROYED BYTHE BLAZE.THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS ISEXPECTED TO DISCUSS HO





