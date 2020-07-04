Kiren Rijiju launches 'Fit India Freedom Run', says 'it's good to run in name of freedom'



💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions Kiren Rijiju Indian politician Jal Shakti Ministry joins hand with Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports to clean Ganga



The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports will increase participation in the initiatives of the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG). Jal Shakti minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and the Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Kiren Rijiju interacted with representatives of different districts of the Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS) through video conferencing in a meeting organized in the main office of the Namami Gange project on Friday. Shekhawat wants to engage in continuous dialogue with the people working on the ground to ascertain ground realities, whereas Rijiju committed to partnering with his 75 lakh youth volunteers in working towards making all the major rivers of the country clean. After the Covid-19 Pandemic subsides, the Ministers of the two central Ministries will visit the areas adjoining the banks of the river Ganga from Uttarakhand to West Bengal to get information about cleanliness programs directly. Rajiv Ranjan Mishra, Director General of National Mission for Clean Ganga informed that 20 thousand Ganga Doots' are active at the grassroots level for cleaning the Ganga, who have been given all necessary training. Public participation in NMCG's pollution abatement and rejuvenation efforts has gained momentum in 2336 villages in Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and West Bengal. Credit: ANI Duration: 03:42 Published on January 1, 1970 Gajendra Shekhawat, Kiren Rijiju attend review meeting of 'Namami Gange Programe'



Union Minister of Jal Shakti, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat attended a review meeting of 'Namami Gange Programe' in Delhi on August 07. Minister of State of Youth Affairs and Sports, Kiren Rijiju also attended the meeting of 'Involvement of Youth in Namami Gange Program'. Both the minsters also interacted with youth via video conferencing. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:40 Published on January 1, 1970