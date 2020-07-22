American Shopping Has Returned To Pre-Pandemic Levels

Millions of Americans remain unemployed during the coronavirus pandemic.

In addition, many are struggling to pay their bills, according to reports at CNN.

But despite the devastation, American consumerism has staged a rapid comeback.

US retail sales rose 1.2% in July from the previous month, the Commerce Department reported Friday.

Initially, Wall Street wasn't impressed with the data.

Stocks fell in morning trading after the number fell short of economists' forecasts.