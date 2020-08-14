Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

5-Year Old North Carolina Boy, Cannon Hinnant, Laid To Rest After Being Shot Riding his BIke Outside His Home

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:27s - Published
5-Year Old North Carolina Boy, Cannon Hinnant, Laid To Rest After Being Shot Riding his BIke Outside His Home

5-Year Old North Carolina Boy, Cannon Hinnant, Laid To Rest After Being Shot Riding his BIke Outside His Home

Family and friends recalled the North Carolina 5-year-old fatally shot while playing in his front yard as having a big smile and a big heart.

News outlets report a funeral service was held Thursday night for Cannon Hinnant, who was shot as he rode his bicycle outside of his home last Sunday.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Police: North Carolina man faces murder charge in shooting death of 5-year-old boy

Darius Sessoms, 25, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of...
USATODAY.com - Published

'I have no idea why': 5-year-old boy fatally shot in North Carolina 'loved everybody,' family says

The world knows Cannon Hinnant as the North Carolina 5-year-old who was fatally shot while riding...
USATODAY.com - Published


Tweets about this

sketches_a_lot

DouglasHarley RT @USATODAY: Darius Sessoms, 25, faces a first-degree murder charge in the shooting death of a 5-year-old who, according to local media re… 51 seconds ago

torque2punto0

A.E.anton RT @GigiGraciette: Five -year-old Cannon Hinnant was playing in his front yard when police say his neighbor shot him to death. Just like t… 1 minute ago

c00kiee

Mrs. c00kiee RT @people: 5-Year-Old Allegedly Killed by Neighbor After Wandering Onto His Yard 'Lit Up the Room,' Says Dad​ https://t.co/LA27nUXS1m 4 minutes ago

MikeHun17920255

MikeHunt RT @nypost: 5-year-old Cannon Hinnant laid to rest after allegedly being gunned down by neighbor https://t.co/pvll5R9TBn https://t.co/6KPLE… 4 minutes ago

SergeNerli

SergeNerli RT @laralogan: A five-year-old child was murdered in cold blood - shot at close range while riding his bike, by a man who crossed a street… 4 minutes ago

towandaism

Towandaism RT @6abc: Loved ones gathered to honor the life of Cannon Hinnant, the 5-year-old boy shot and killed while riding his bike in North Caroli… 5 minutes ago

Tacticaltbagr1

TacticalTr RT @JamaalBowmanNY: This is devastating. I ran for office because I was tired of children being harmed and killed. A few weeks ago it was 1… 6 minutes ago

nourdyn05

mallam RT @shomaristone: Motive a Mystery in 5-Year-Old's Murder. Witnesses say Cannon Hinnant was riding a bike outside his father’s North Caroli… 6 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Remembering Cannon Hinnant [Video]

Remembering Cannon Hinnant

Community rallies around the family of a five year old who was shot in the head last week in North Carolina.

Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TNPublished
Mass. man shares inspirational story of battling COVID-19, graduating from college [Video]

Mass. man shares inspirational story of battling COVID-19, graduating from college

While attending his final semester at Northern Essex Community College and working full time for a group home in North Andover, 23-year-old James Batista was also stricken with COVID-19.

Credit: WCVB     Duration: 02:02Published
A 25-year-old man has been charged in the shooting death of 5-year-old Cannon Hinnant [Video]

A 25-year-old man has been charged in the shooting death of 5-year-old Cannon Hinnant

North Carolina police have charged a man with murder after they say he shot and killed a 5-year-old boy.

Credit: KHSLPublished