5-Year Old North Carolina Boy, Cannon Hinnant, Laid To Rest After Being Shot Riding his BIke Outside His Home
Family and friends recalled the North Carolina 5-year-old fatally shot while playing in his front yard as having a big smile and a big heart.
News outlets report a funeral service was held Thursday night for Cannon Hinnant, who was shot as he rode his bicycle outside of his home last Sunday.
