ABC 10News at 11pm Top Stories

Uncertainty continues for Strip entertainers amid pandemicWhat was thought to be weeks is now months of unemployment for many entertainers and performers at Strip casinos. There is a lot of uncertainty as some have lost jobs and others continue to wait for..
Financial Focus for Aug. 14, 2020In today's Financial Focus, we have a check of the stock market and the stocks with ties to Las Vegas.
First Alert Weather report - Aug. 14 at 6 p.m.13 Action News First Alert Weather report at 6 p.m. on Aug. 14.