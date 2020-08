Anthony Mingioni RT @sportsology: This isn't for everybody. We don't know what's going on in his personal life. He gave it a go and it didn't work out. Sayi… 11 seconds ago

sportsology This isn't for everybody. We don't know what's going on in his personal life. He gave it a go and it didn't work ou… https://t.co/wymURbohLX 59 seconds ago

whenisthisover RT @Jcee25: "NYC police union endorses Trump re-election bid" This is all New Yorkers need to know about PBA leader Patrick Lynch He didn't… 5 minutes ago

Empress🌌 @sugarxXxbliss @ColdLolcat "Inspired"? If you didn't know, they stole things from Royale High and won't even talk a… https://t.co/6XiqPfdJBW 6 minutes ago

tHe environMANtalist RT @astuffia:***near everything she had worked for. She was distraught & I didn't know exactly the right things to say or do. I was stru… 9 minutes ago

k🍦 @LittleBitOfBlac I didn’t know about the companies things 😭 17 minutes ago

🍑Peach🍑⁷ - Ot7 @koomin_tae @Ilostmyfannypa1 @TETEHOUR Lol! Having been the silent one in the past, I know sometimes it can be a g… https://t.co/ftBvg8BLLX 22 minutes ago