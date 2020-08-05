Global  
 

Firefighters continue to battle southern California blazes

Firefighters continue to battle southern California blazes

Firefighters continue to battle southern California blazes

Firefighters in Los Angeles County continue to battle the Ranch Fire as it burns through the Azusa foothills.

The Ranch Fire has burned at least three thousand acres and has led to the mandatory evacuation of homes in the area.

Huge Lake Fire threatens thousands of homes north of Los Angeles

 Another large wildfire, the Ranch Fire, could threaten a homeless encampment in an L.A. suburb, neighbors and officials said.
Lake Fire in California scorches more than 17,000 acres

 Some parts of the Angeles National Forest have not burned since the 1960s, leaving decades of brush ready to ignite.
Lake Fire continues to burn, grows to over 11,000 acres in Southern California

 The Southern California wildfire has burned over 11,000 acres in Los Angeles County since it first began on Wednesday.
 
Dangerous Wildfire Grows In Los Angeles

Dangerous Wildfire Grows In Los Angeles

A blistering heat wave across California is forecasted to exacerbate an already explosive blaze in Los Angeles County, fire officials said Friday. The Lake fire along Lake Hughes now spans more than 11,000 acres since igniting Wednesday. It had already been growing with the help of other fire-friendly conditions, the U.S. “Poor overnight humidity recovery allowed the fire to remain active” and was intensified by “critically dry fuels,” the agencies said.

Los Angeles Reports First West Nile Virus Death Of The Year

Los Angeles Reports First West Nile Virus Death Of The Year

Los Angeles County health officials have confirmed the region's first West Nile virus death of the 2020 season. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health said the patient was an elderly resident of South Los Angeles. According to UPI, she was hospitalized and died from West Nile virus-associated neuro-invasive disease. Health officials warned that the West Nile virus continues to be a serious health threat. A total of five cases have been reported in Los Angeles County this year.

'Hard to predict' Lake Fire in Southern California grows to 11,000 acres with 5% containment

 The Lake Fire, burning between Lake Hughes and Lake Castaic, about 65 miles north of Los Angeles, had grown to about 11,000 acres on Thursday night.
Thousands of Homes Threatened in Fast-Growing SoCal Wildfire

Thousands of Homes Threatened in Fast-Growing SoCal Wildfire

Firefighters braced for an extended fight Thursday as they worked to contain a wildfire that scorched 10,500 acres and burned several homes in the Angeles National Forest between Santa Clarita and..

Fire crews still fighting the 'Apple Fire' in CA

Fire crews still fighting the 'Apple Fire' in CA

Firefighters in Southern California are still battling the "Apple Fire." It's now burned nearly 27,000 acres near Los Angeles and it's 20% contained.

