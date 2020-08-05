Firefighters continue to battle southern California blazes

A blistering heat wave across California is forecasted to exacerbate an already explosive blaze in Los Angeles County, fire officials said Friday. The Lake fire along Lake Hughes now spans more than 11,000 acres since igniting Wednesday. It had already been growing with the help of other fire-friendly conditions, the U.S. “Poor overnight humidity recovery allowed the fire to remain active” and was intensified by “critically dry fuels,” the agencies said.
Los Angeles County health officials have confirmed the region's first West Nile virus death of the 2020 season. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health said the patient was an elderly resident of South Los Angeles. According to UPI, she was hospitalized and died from West Nile virus-associated neuro-invasive disease. Health officials warned that the West Nile virus continues to be a serious health threat. A total of five cases have been reported in Los Angeles County this year.