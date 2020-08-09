Trump defends postal service chief amid criticism

Trump Says Edward Snowden Has Been 'Treated Unfairly'



Edward Snowden leaked classified intelligence on the National Security Agency's secret surveillance on Americans' private communications. Snowden eventually settled in Russia and has refused to return to the US because he believes he won't receive a fair trial. US President Donald Trump once demanded that Snowden be executed. Now, Gizmodo reports Trump said in an interview with The New York Post that Snowden has 'not been treated fairly.

