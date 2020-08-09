Global  
 

Trump defends postal service chief amid criticism

[NFA] U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday said Postmaster General Louis DeJoy was trying to streamline the U.S. Postal Service and "make it great again" - defending the man at the center of an escalating scandal over allegations of electoral interference.

Trump says postmaster general is trying to make Postal Service "great again"

 President Trump defended postmaster general Louis DeJoy against claims that the steps he has taken are causing delays in mail-in voting. "The steps he is taking..
CBS News

Trump says he will look 'very strongly' at granting pardon to whistleblower Edward Snowden

 Whistleblower Edward Snowden, considered a traitor by some and a hero by others, has been living in exile in Moscow since leaking spy secrets.
USATODAY.com
Trump Says Edward Snowden Has Been 'Treated Unfairly' [Video]

Trump Says Edward Snowden Has Been 'Treated Unfairly'

Edward Snowden leaked classified intelligence on the National Security Agency's secret surveillance on Americans' private communications. Snowden eventually settled in Russia and has refused to return to the US because he believes he won't receive a fair trial. US President Donald Trump once demanded that Snowden be executed. Now, Gizmodo reports Trump said in an interview with The New York Post that Snowden has 'not been treated fairly.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:38Published

President Trump continues to insist voting by mail will lead to rampant fraud

 On Saturday, President Trump continued to voice opposition to additional funding for the U.S. Postal Service. Mr. Trump repeated his unsubstantiated claim that..
CBS News

Former USPS chair of board of governors sounds alarm on mail-in voting

 Funding the U.S. Postal Service has become a political hot-button issue in the run-up to the November presidential election. The USPS has formally warned 41..
CBS News

Watch live: President Trump holds press conference

 Trump's press conference come amid rising concerns about the functioning of the U.S. Postal Service.
CBS News

Massive Protest Outside Postmaster General's Home Over Mail-in Ballots

 A giant protest went down in D.C. Saturday morning at the home of the Postmaster General, over highly suspicious claims that millions of mail-in ballots might..
TMZ.com
Obama worries Trump will 'kneecap' Postal Service [Video]

Obama worries Trump will 'kneecap' Postal Service

Former President Barack Obama said on Friday he worries about protecting the integrity of November's election in view of efforts by President Donald Trump to "kneecap" the U.S. Postal Service to limit Americans voting by mail during the pandemic. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:34Published

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Demands ‘Corruption' Probe After Report of Amazon Options Purchase by Postal Service Chief Louis DeJoy

 Sen. Elizabeth Warren on Thursday demanded that the U.S. Postal Service’s internal ethics watchdog investigate what she suggested was “corruption” in the..
WorldNews

U.S. and Poland set to sign defence pact [Video]

U.S. and Poland set to sign defence pact

[NFA] U.S. Secretary of State Michael Pompeo arrived in Warsaw on Saturday morning to sign the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA) with Poland's President Andrzej Duda. The deal will mean the introduction of 1,000 more U.S. troops in the central European nation. Adam Reed reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 00:59Published
Trump whisked away after shooting outside WH [Video]

Trump whisked away after shooting outside WH

[NFA] U.S. President Donald Trump was abruptly interrupted by the Secret Service moments after his coronavirus news conference began, to later come back to the podium to say there had been a shooting outside the White House fence. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:21Published
Pelosi, Mnuchin signal openness to resume aid talks [Video]

Pelosi, Mnuchin signal openness to resume aid talks

[NFA] U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Sunday urged a restart of congressional talks on extending coronavirus aid, saying executive actions taken by President Donald Trump a day earlier would have little immediate impact on Americans facing economic distress amid the pandemic. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:28Published

Backtracking on threat to withhold USPS funding, Trump now willing to provide aid under certain terms [Video]

Backtracking on threat to withhold USPS funding, Trump now willing to provide aid under certain terms

After threatening to withhold funding from the U.S. Postal Service, President Trump backtracked Friday and said he would be willing to provide federal funding if certain conditions were met.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 02:20Published
Voter Suppression Rumors Fly Around Trump Administration As USPS Removes Mail Collection Boxes, Reduces Hours [Video]

Voter Suppression Rumors Fly Around Trump Administration As USPS Removes Mail Collection Boxes, Reduces Hours

The United States Postal Service has started reducing post office operating hours. This is happening across several states, according to reports at CNN. They are also removing their iconic blue..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:43Published
US Postal Service Warns California, 45 Other States On Mail Ballots [Video]

US Postal Service Warns California, 45 Other States On Mail Ballots

The U.S. Postal Service has warned California and 45 states and the District of Columbia it cannot guarantee all ballots cast by mail for the November election will arrive in time.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 01:39Published