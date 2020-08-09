Trump defends postal service chief amid criticism

[NFA] U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday said Postmaster General Louis DeJoy was trying to streamline the U.S. Postal Service and "make it great again" - defending the man at the center of an escalating scandal over allegations of electoral interference.
Edward Snowden leaked classified intelligence on the National Security Agency's secret surveillance on Americans' private communications. Snowden eventually settled in Russia and has refused to return to the US because he believes he won't receive a fair trial. US President Donald Trump once demanded that Snowden be executed. Now, Gizmodo reports Trump said in an interview with The New York Post that Snowden has 'not been treated fairly.
Former President Barack Obama said on Friday he worries about protecting the integrity of November's election in view of efforts by President Donald Trump to "kneecap" the U.S. Postal Service to limit Americans voting by mail during the pandemic. This report produced by Chris Dignam.
[NFA] U.S. Secretary of State Michael Pompeo arrived in Warsaw on Saturday morning to sign the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA) with Poland's President Andrzej Duda. The deal will mean the introduction of 1,000 more U.S. troops in the central European nation. Adam Reed reports.
[NFA] U.S. President Donald Trump was abruptly interrupted by the Secret Service moments after his coronavirus news conference began, to later come back to the podium to say there had been a shooting outside the White House fence. This report produced by Chris Dignam.
[NFA] U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Sunday urged a restart of congressional talks on extending coronavirus aid, saying executive actions taken by President Donald Trump a day earlier would have little immediate impact on Americans facing economic distress amid the pandemic. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.