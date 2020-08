There is growing speculation that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will call lawmakers back from recess to address the accounts of slowdowns at the U.S. Postal Service, while President Donald Trump claims expanded voting by mail will lead to rampant fraud.

The Postal Service's inspector general has launched a probe into recent changes at post offices...

The Biden campaign on Thursday said casting ballots by mail is the β€œmost secure form of voting,”...

On Saturday, President Trump continued to voice opposition to additional funding for the U.S. Postal...