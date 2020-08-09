Global  
 

Ship leaking tonnes of oil off Mauritius splits apart

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:02s - Published
Japanese ship struck a reef on July 25 and is believed to have leaked some 1,000 tonnes of oil in pristine waters.

Mauritius oil spill: Wrecked MV Wakashio breaks up

 The MV Wakashio, which spilled more than 1,000 tonnes of fuel oil off Mauritius, has split apart.
BBC News

Japanese ship involved in Mauritius oil spill breaks apart

 A Japanese bulk carrier that ran aground on a reef in Mauritius last month threatening a marine ecological disaster around the Indian Ocean island has broken..
WorldNews
Stranded tanker breaks in two off the coast of Mauritius [Video]

Stranded tanker breaks in two off the coast of Mauritius

The container is leaking tonnes of oil into a protected marine park home to mangrove forests and endangered species.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 00:50Published

Japanese team to assist Mauritius with oil spill cleanup

 Tokyo - Japanese Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi said on Saturday Tokyo planned to send a team of officials from the ministry and other specialists to..
WorldNews

