|
|
|
Ship leaking tonnes of oil off Mauritius splits apart
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:02s - Published
Ship leaking tonnes of oil off Mauritius splits apart
Japanese ship struck a reef on July 25 and is believed to have leaked some 1,000 tonnes of oil in pristine waters.
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Bulk carrier MV Wakashio, which ran aground on July 25, has broken apart. The front part is...
Deutsche Welle - Published
Also reported by •CBC.ca •SBS •WorldNews
|
Police in Mauritius on Sunday prepared to board a grounded ship leaking tonnes of oil into its...
WorldNews - Published
Also reported by •Terra Daily •SBS •Belfast Telegraph
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|
Most oil on damaged ship off Mauritius removed, owner says
Most of the fuel left on a Japanese bulk carrier that has leaked an estimated 1,000 tonnes of oil off the Mauritius coast has been pumped off, ship owner Nagashiki Shipping said on Wednesday. Emer..
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:36Published
|
Ship that caused Mauritius oil spill passed checks
A Japanese bulk carrier that struck a coral reef off Mauritius and has leaked at least an estimated 1,000 tonnes of oil passed an annual inspection in March without any problems, Japan's ClassNK..
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:08Published
|
Indian Ocean faces growing threat of fuel spill
The MV Wakashio ship still has more than half of its 4,000 tonnes of fuel on board after running aground off Mauritius last month.
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:05Published
|