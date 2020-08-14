President Kovind unveils portrait of Atal Bihari Vajpayee at ICCR headquarters

President Ram Nath Kovind on August 16 unveiled a portrait of late Atal Bihari Vajpayee at the ICCR headquarters at Azad Bhawan in ITO.

The former prime minister was ex-president of Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR).

The portrait was released on his death anniversary today.