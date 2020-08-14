Global  
 

President Kovind unveils portrait of Atal Bihari Vajpayee at ICCR headquarters

President Kovind unveils portrait of Atal Bihari Vajpayee at ICCR headquarters

President Kovind unveils portrait of Atal Bihari Vajpayee at ICCR headquarters

President Ram Nath Kovind on August 16 unveiled a portrait of late Atal Bihari Vajpayee at the ICCR headquarters at Azad Bhawan in ITO.

The former prime minister was ex-president of Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR).

The portrait was released on his death anniversary today.

Indian Council for Cultural Relations cultural promotion organization


Atal Bihari Vajpayee Atal Bihari Vajpayee 10th Prime Minister of India

