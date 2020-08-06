Atal Bihari Vajpayee's daughter, granddaughter pay tribute on his 2nd death anniversary

President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at Raj Ghat on August 16. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP president JP Nadda also paid their tribute. Several other leaders were also present at Raj Ghat. Today marks the second death anniversary of late Atal Bihari Vajpayee. He died at AIIMS in Delhi after prolonged illness on August 16, 2018.
Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan inaugurated a voluntary blood donation campaign at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi on Friday. Harsh Vardhan appealed to people to come forward and donate blood. AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria, other senior faculty and voluntary blood donors were also present at the event. "We should keep serving humanity in all possible ways. This is the best way to celebrate Independence day," Harsh Vardhan said. The blood donation camp organised by AIIMS on the eve of 74th Independence Day is dedicated to both soldiers as well as Covid warriors who lost their lives while safeguarding the country and its citizens. Two families were invited as guests of honour including the family of a killed soldier and the family of a fallen Covid warrior of AIIMS.
