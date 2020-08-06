Global  
 

Atal Bihari Vajpayee's daughter, granddaughter pay tribute on his 2nd death anniversary

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:59s - Published
Late Atal Bihari Vajpayee's daughter Namita Kaul Bhattacharya and granddaughter Niharika paid tribute to the former prime minister at 'Sadaiv Atal', on his death anniversary today.

President, Vice President and Prime Minister were also present at the Remembrance Day.

Vajpayee died at AIIMS in Delhi after prolonged illness on August 16, 2018.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee Atal Bihari Vajpayee 10th Prime Minister of India

