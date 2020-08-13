Atal Bihari Vajpayee death anniversary: CM Yogi pays tribute

Chief Ministers across India celebrated the Independence Day. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray unfurled the tricolour on Saturday. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath hoisted the national flag at Lucknow's Vidhan Sabha. Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik took part in Independence Day celebrations. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal distributed sweets on the occasion. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar hoisted the national flag in Panchkula. Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal also celebrated Independence Day. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot hoisted the national flag in Jaipur. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan celebrated the day at his residence. Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren hoisted the tricolour at Ranchi's Morabadi Ground. Soren also reviewed the Guard of Honour on the auspicious event. India is celebrating its 74th Independence Day on August 15. This year, curtailed celebrations have been planned in view of the Covid pandemic. Security has been tightened at borders and across the national capital. Additional cops have been deployed to maintain law and order situation.
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh launched Naval Innovation and Indigenisation Organisation (NIIO) through an online webinar on August 13. UP CM Yogi Adityanath and others were also present at the event. NIIO puts in place dedicated structures for end-users to interact with academia and industry towards fostering innovation and indigenisation for self-reliance in defence in keeping with vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat.
Late Atal Bihari Vajpayee's daughter Namita Kaul Bhattacharya and granddaughter Niharika paid tribute to the former prime minister at 'Sadaiv Atal', on his death anniversary today. President, Vice President and Prime Minister were also present at the Remembrance Day. Vajpayee died at AIIMS in Delhi after prolonged illness on August 16, 2018.
President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at Raj Ghat on August 16. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP president JP Nadda also paid their tribute. Several other leaders were also present at Raj Ghat. Today marks the second death anniversary of late Atal Bihari Vajpayee. He died at AIIMS in Delhi after prolonged illness on August 16, 2018.
13-year-old girl was raped and killed in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri. Her body was found in sugarcane field. Speaking on this incident, Lakhimpur Kheri SP Satyendra Kumar said, "The post mortem report of the 13-year-old girl (whose body was found in a field in Isanagar), confirms rape."
Rain lashes parts of Uttar Pradesh's Noida on August 16. India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted 'partly cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers' today. The minimum temperature recorded in Noida was at 28 degree Celsius.
