Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Atal Bihari Vajpayee death anniversary: CM Yogi pays tribute

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:03s - Published
Atal Bihari Vajpayee death anniversary: CM Yogi pays tribute

Atal Bihari Vajpayee death anniversary: CM Yogi pays tribute

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid tribute to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his second death anniversary.

He died at AIIMS in Delhi after prolonged illness on August 16, 2018.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Yogi Adityanath Yogi Adityanath 22nd and current Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, India

Watch: Chief Ministers across nation celebrate India's 74th Independence Day [Video]

Watch: Chief Ministers across nation celebrate India's 74th Independence Day

Chief Ministers across India celebrated the Independence Day. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray unfurled the tricolour on Saturday. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath hoisted the national flag at Lucknow's Vidhan Sabha. Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik took part in Independence Day celebrations. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal distributed sweets on the occasion. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar hoisted the national flag in Panchkula. Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal also celebrated Independence Day. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot hoisted the national flag in Jaipur. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan celebrated the day at his residence. Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren hoisted the tricolour at Ranchi's Morabadi Ground. Soren also reviewed the Guard of Honour on the auspicious event. India is celebrating its 74th Independence Day on August 15. This year, curtailed celebrations have been planned in view of the Covid pandemic. Security has been tightened at borders and across the national capital. Additional cops have been deployed to maintain law and order situation.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:17Published

Mahant who shared dais with PM Modi tests positive for Covid

 Eight days after sharing stage with PM Narendra Modi, UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath, governor Anandiben Patel and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat at the bhoomi pujan..
IndiaTimes
Rajnath Singh launches Naval Innovation and Indigenisation Organisation via video-conferencing [Video]

Rajnath Singh launches Naval Innovation and Indigenisation Organisation via video-conferencing

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh launched Naval Innovation and Indigenisation Organisation (NIIO) through an online webinar on August 13. UP CM Yogi Adityanath and others were also present at the event. NIIO puts in place dedicated structures for end-users to interact with academia and industry towards fostering innovation and indigenisation for self-reliance in defence in keeping with vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:12Published

Atal Bihari Vajpayee Atal Bihari Vajpayee 10th Prime Minister of India

Atal Bihari Vajpayee's daughter, granddaughter pay tribute on his 2nd death anniversary [Video]

Atal Bihari Vajpayee's daughter, granddaughter pay tribute on his 2nd death anniversary

Late Atal Bihari Vajpayee's daughter Namita Kaul Bhattacharya and granddaughter Niharika paid tribute to the former prime minister at 'Sadaiv Atal', on his death anniversary today. President, Vice President and Prime Minister were also present at the Remembrance Day. Vajpayee died at AIIMS in Delhi after prolonged illness on August 16, 2018.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:59Published
Atal Bihari Vajpayee death anniversary: President Kovind, VP Naidu, PM Modi pay tribute [Video]

Atal Bihari Vajpayee death anniversary: President Kovind, VP Naidu, PM Modi pay tribute

President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at Raj Ghat on August 16. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP president JP Nadda also paid their tribute. Several other leaders were also present at Raj Ghat. Today marks the second death anniversary of late Atal Bihari Vajpayee. He died at AIIMS in Delhi after prolonged illness on August 16, 2018.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:12Published

Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh State in India

13-year-old raped, killed in UP's Lakhimpur Kheri [Video]

13-year-old raped, killed in UP's Lakhimpur Kheri

13-year-old girl was raped and killed in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri. Her body was found in sugarcane field. Speaking on this incident, Lakhimpur Kheri SP Satyendra Kumar said, "The post mortem report of the 13-year-old girl (whose body was found in a field in Isanagar), confirms rape."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:06Published
Rain lashes parts of Noida [Video]

Rain lashes parts of Noida

Rain lashes parts of Uttar Pradesh's Noida on August 16. India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted 'partly cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers' today. The minimum temperature recorded in Noida was at 28 degree Celsius.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:15Published

Delhi Delhi Megacity and union territory of India, containing the national capital


All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi Medical School,Hospital and Public Medical Research University based in New Delhi,India


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Amit Shah pays tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on second death anniversary

Shah posted the tribute on Twitter in Hindi which roughly translates to, "Bharat Ratna Shri Atal...
IndiaTimes - Published


Tweets about this

PtAshokkiradoo

Ashok Kumar kiradoo☞￣ᴥ￣☞🎪🕉️🇮🇳🏹🚩 RT @rashtrapatibhvn: President Kovind paid homage to Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee, former Prime Minister of India, on his second death anniver… 10 seconds ago

Pratyush4India

Pratyush_Ranjan_Dash_Official RT @abvpodisha: Tribute to BharatRatna Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary. #ABVP #Odisha #AtalBihariVajpayeeJi https://t.co/vJeG… 16 seconds ago

JPsrivastavaBJP

जय प्रकाश श्रीवास्तव #SwadeshiWarriors RT @Poojamadan17: Salute to the former Prime Minister of India, the inspiration of all of us, Bharat Ratna revered Shri Atal Bihari Vajpaye… 20 seconds ago

CAshivrajshetty

Shivraj B. Shetty🇮🇳 RT @Iamrahulkanal: My tributes to one of the tallest leaders of independent India, its finest orator, parliamentarian and former PM Shri At… 21 seconds ago

ICCR_NurSultan

ICCR in Kazakhstan RT @ICCR_Delhi: Virtual Unveiling of Portrait of Late Sh. Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ji on his 2nd Death Anniversary https://t.co/L59Nu2VvHr 28 seconds ago

khatalsb

Sanjay Khatal RT @priyankac19: My tributes to one of the tallest leaders of independent India, its finest orator, parliamentarian and former PM Shri Atal… 28 seconds ago

MKRaichand_IND

Madhukar Raichand RT @Hramchy: Humble tribute on the death anniversary of Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the founder of the Bharatiya Janata Party, the f… 28 seconds ago

Shikhaa94889089

Shikhaa RT @devratkmr: Everyone remembers the birthday of Saif Alikhan, but no one remembers the death anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bi… 30 seconds ago


Related videos from verified sources

PM Modi pays tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his second death anniversary | Oneindia News [Video]

PM Modi pays tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his second death anniversary | Oneindia News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tributes to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his second death anniversary as he remembered the former prime minister’s outstanding service to the nation. Union home..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:22Published
The Family Of Elijah McClain Is Cancelling An Event Planned To Mark The First Anniversary Of His Death [Video]

The Family Of Elijah McClain Is Cancelling An Event Planned To Mark The First Anniversary Of His Death

The family of Elijah McClain has made the decision to cancel an event they had planned to mark the first anniversary of his death. His mother was concerned "it was turning into a three ring circus."

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 00:27Published
Remembering Sridevi on 57th birth anniversary, Husband Boni's emotional post | Oneindia News [Video]

Remembering Sridevi on 57th birth anniversary, Husband Boni's emotional post | Oneindia News

Many still find it hard to make peace with the bollywood actress Sridevi's death. On her birthday, her friends, fans and family are paying tribute to the late actress on her 57th birth anniversary...

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:28Published