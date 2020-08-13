PM Modi pays tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his second death anniversary | Oneindia News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tributes to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his second death anniversary as he remembered the former prime minister’s outstanding service to the nation.

Union home minister Amit Shah and defence minister Rajnath Singh also paid tributes to Vajpayee.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also today tweeted a nearly two-minute-long montage of old photos in memory of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his second death anniversary.

The montage features photos and videos of Vajpayee taken during his long career in politics.