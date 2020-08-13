Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

PM Modi pays tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his second death anniversary | Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:22s - Published
PM Modi pays tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his second death anniversary | Oneindia News

PM Modi pays tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his second death anniversary | Oneindia News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tributes to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his second death anniversary as he remembered the former prime minister’s outstanding service to the nation.

Union home minister Amit Shah and defence minister Rajnath Singh also paid tributes to Vajpayee.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also today tweeted a nearly two-minute-long montage of old photos in memory of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his second death anniversary.

The montage features photos and videos of Vajpayee taken during his long career in politics.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Amit Shah pays tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on second death anniversary

Shah posted the tribute on Twitter in Hindi which roughly translates to, "Bharat Ratna Shri Atal...
IndiaTimes - Published


Tweets about this

banerjee1407571

@banker2909 Today (16/08/2020) is the first death anniversary of Late Atal Behari Bajpai ji, the first dicisive and dynamic PM… https://t.co/Wauy9eaJPT 9 seconds ago

arindampanda4

Arindam Panda RT @MyGized: https://t.co/iN4U5tQQ9B Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tribute to former PM… 28 minutes ago

MyGized

Gized https://t.co/iN4U5tQQ9B Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tribute to… https://t.co/zbiAGjAXLv 36 minutes ago

Dailyaddaa

DailyaddaaNews PM Modi Pays Tribute Tweet Video Of Old Memories Of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Amit Shah Pays Tribute #PMModi… https://t.co/Al03IsglpO 57 minutes ago

satinathpk

satinathpk PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah pay tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on second death anniversary https://t.co/En7Vgaoaea 1 hour ago

RatnakarSays

Ratnakar Modi pays tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on death anniversary https://t.co/7KsriNuAIa https://t.co/gAhmugOSKR 1 hour ago

Nabaprajanma

Axomiya Nabaprajanma PM Modi pays tribute to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary at 'Sadaiv Atal'.… https://t.co/AMQmjCWryO 2 hours ago

kohimabot

kohimabot RT @WeTheNagas: PM Modi pays tribute to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary at 'Sadaiv Atal'. #Nagaland #WeTheNagas #D… 2 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Atal Bihari Vajpayee's daughter, granddaughter pay tribute on his 2nd death anniversary [Video]

Atal Bihari Vajpayee's daughter, granddaughter pay tribute on his 2nd death anniversary

Late Atal Bihari Vajpayee's daughter Namita Kaul Bhattacharya and granddaughter Niharika paid tribute to the former prime minister at 'Sadaiv Atal', on his death anniversary today. President, Vice..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:59Published
Atal Bihari Vajpayee death anniversary: President Kovind, VP Naidu, PM Modi pay tribute [Video]

Atal Bihari Vajpayee death anniversary: President Kovind, VP Naidu, PM Modi pay tribute

President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at Raj Ghat on August 16. Defence Minister Rajnath..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:12Published
Remembering Sridevi on 57th birth anniversary, Husband Boni's emotional post | Oneindia News [Video]

Remembering Sridevi on 57th birth anniversary, Husband Boni's emotional post | Oneindia News

Many still find it hard to make peace with the bollywood actress Sridevi's death. On her birthday, her friends, fans and family are paying tribute to the late actress on her 57th birth anniversary...

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:28Published