Biden Heads To Convention

This week, Joe Biden heads to the Democratic National Convention.

According to CNN Biden's position is "historically strong." A new NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll finds Biden at 53% to President Donald Trump's 42% nationally among registered voters.

A Fox News poll has Biden up by 7 points.

Monmouth University has biden up Biden by 10 points.

The average of all polls puts Biden above 50% and ahead by 8 to 10 points, depending on how you exactly average.

