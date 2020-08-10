Global  
 

SEC to announce 2020 football schedule on Monday

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY
The Southeastern Conference will announce its coronavirus-impacted, conference-only schedule for 2020 on Monday at 7:00 p.m.

EDT on the SEC Network.


