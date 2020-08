'Britain's Got Talent' judge Simon Cowell is expected to film a one-off special of the show in October, just weeks after he broke his back after falling off his electric bike.

Kelly Clarkson will be filling in for her former “American Idol” judge Simon Cowell on...

Heidi Klum has said Simon Cowell is already up and about after breaking part of his back at the...

Simon Cowell has taken to Twitter from his hospital bed after breaking his back in a fall from his...

Bla Bla Hollywood Simon Cowell is planning his return to BGT just weeks after breaking his back - Follow @BlaBlaHollywood for more ce… https://t.co/YW6wSybLIl 1 week ago