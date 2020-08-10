Kelly Clarkson To Step In For Simon Cowell On "America's Got Talent"

Simon Cowell will not be able to appear on Tuesday and Wednesday's episodes of "America's Got Talent".

Cowell suffered a serious back injury on Sunday when he fell off an electric bike.

The reality TV star judge broke his back in several places.

Daytime Emmy winner Kelly Clarkson will be sitting in for him.

According to NBC, Clarkson will join fellow judges Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, and Sofia Vergara.