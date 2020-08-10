Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kelly Clarkson To Step In For Simon Cowell On "America's Got Talent"

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:30s - Published
Kelly Clarkson To Step In For Simon Cowell On 'America's Got Talent'

Kelly Clarkson To Step In For Simon Cowell On "America's Got Talent"

Simon Cowell will not be able to appear on Tuesday and Wednesday's episodes of "America's Got Talent".

Cowell suffered a serious back injury on Sunday when he fell off an electric bike.

The reality TV star judge broke his back in several places.

Daytime Emmy winner Kelly Clarkson will be sitting in for him.

According to NBC, Clarkson will join fellow judges Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, and Sofia Vergara.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Kelly Clarkson to Fill in for Simon Cowell on ‘America’s Got Talent’ After His Back Surgery

Kelly Clarkson to Fill in for Simon Cowell on ‘America’s Got Talent’ After His Back Surgery Kelly Clarkson will be filling in for her former “American Idol” judge Simon Cowell on...
The Wrap - Published Also reported by •AceShowbizExtraContactMusicTMZ.com


Simon Cowell Breaks Back, Will Miss 'America's Got Talent'

Simon Cowell will miss the season's start of "America's Got Talent" live shows because of a back...
Newsmax - Published Also reported by •Just JaredFOXNews.comE! Online


'America's Got Talent' judges speak out about Simon Cowell's injury: 'We miss our boss'

Simon Cowell’s “America’s Got Talent” co-stars are wishing him a speedy recovery so he can...
FOXNews.com - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Simon Cowell is 'doing spectacularly well' after fall [Video]

Simon Cowell is 'doing spectacularly well' after fall

Simon Cowell is "doing spectacularly well" following his horror fall, according to his 'America's Got Talent' co-star Howie Mandel.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:51Published
Kelly Clarkson Filling In For Simon Cowell On 'AGT' [Video]

Kelly Clarkson Filling In For Simon Cowell On 'AGT'

Kelly Clarkson to the rescue! While Simon Cowell recovers from his back surgery following his terrifying e-bike accident, Clarkson will serve as a guest judge on "America's Got Talent".

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 02:06Published
Kelly Clarkson Set to Fill In for Simon Cowell on 'America's Got Talent' | Billboard News [Video]

Kelly Clarkson Set to Fill In for Simon Cowell on 'America's Got Talent' | Billboard News

'American Idol's inaugural winner Kelly Clarkson is helping out her old friend and former AI judge Simon Cowell.

Credit: Billboard News     Duration: 01:00Published