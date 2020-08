Belarus: Tsikhanouskaya ready to 'become the national leader' PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:49s - Published 12 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:49s - Published Belarus: Tsikhanouskaya ready to 'become the national leader' Belarus' opposition presidential candidate Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya hasannounced she is ready to take on the mantle of the presidency after a week ofdaily mass protests across the country. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this marek bandurski RT @euronews: "I am ready to assume my responsibilities and act as a national leader," Tsikhanouskay stated in a video recorded in exile. h… 24 minutes ago Joyous Belarus https://t.co/SRRaI5OA7V Belarus: Tsikhanouskaya says she's ready to become 'national leader' https://t.co/E2HMWOF2eO 1 hour ago TestpageQP Euronews: Belarus, Tsikhanouskaya says she's ready to become 'national leader' #Tsikhanouskaya #BY Opposition cand… https://t.co/E9yE4bCxfS 2 hours ago Andy Vermaut Belarus: Tsikhanouskaya says she's ready to become 'national leader' https://t.co/S3tJd1jNlB https://t.co/LYqN7wQ5Jj 3 hours ago